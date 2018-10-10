Chamber hosting local forum

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Candidates and Issues forum in which all candidates and representatives of the local issues have been invited to participate. Attendees will be given the chance to ask questions.

This event, slated for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St., is open to chamber members as well as the entire community. Light snacks will be provided.

“This is a great opportunity for Fairborn citizens to come out and get updated on issues and candidates that will be on the November ballot,” said Executive Director of the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce Matt Owen. “We encourage our members as well as the community to attend.”

The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m. For additional information contact the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce at 937-878-3191.