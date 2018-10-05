Speakers confirmed for conference series

YELLOW SPRINGS – EF Hutton, Inc., has announced the complete speakers list for the “EF Hutton Talks Conference Series: Social Capital,” slated for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 at McGregor Hall at Antioch College in Yellow Springs.

The conference will cover issues surrounding changes in social capital due to social media and the devaluation of individual users and the content they provide. Registration is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Go to www.efhutton.com and click on “Conferences” to register.

Confirmed speakers include: Dr. Thomas Manley, president of Antioch College; Renee Mahaffey Harris, COO, Center for Closing the Health Gap; Jen Knox Shanahan, academic programs manager, Fisher Leadership Initiative, Ohio State University; Kevin S. Aldridge, pastor, St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, adjunct professor, Miami University; Glenn Platt, professor of marketing, Miami University; Christopher Daniels, EF Hutton president and CEO and Master of Ceremonies: Gery L. Deer, EF Hutton vice president of communications.