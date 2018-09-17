Man indicted for attempted murder

XENIA — A Greene County grand jury indicted a 24-year-old man last week for attempted murder.

Court records indicate Dustin S. Cochran was also charged with kidnapping (first-degree felony), two counts of felonious assault (second-degree felonies), endangering children (first-degree misdemeanor) and domestic violence (fourth-degree felony). He is listed on Judge Michael A. Buckwalter’s docket.

Cochran was scheduled to be arraigned in Common Pleas Sept. 14, with the first pre-trial hearing set for next week and a jury trial slated to begin Monday, Oct. 22.

Attorney Griff Nowicki is representing Cochran, records say.

Fairborn Police Department responded to the alleged Aug. 25 incident. Cochran is in custody on a $1 million bond, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office website.

