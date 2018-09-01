Police involved in brief standoff

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Police were called to the 200 block of Madison Avenue approximately 11:17 p.m. Aug. 29 in reference to a domestic violence situation that lead to a brief standoff.

According to Fairborn Police, a female called 9-1-1 from a neighboring address to report the incident and advised officers that the male was still inside the home. The male exited the home after a brief standoff with police. Officers said charges are pending.

Law enforcement agencies called into action approximately 1 a.m. near Madison Avenue and Ironwood Drive included Fairborn Police, Riverside Police K-9 Unit and a tactical rescue team, according to our news partners at WDTN.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

