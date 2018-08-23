Celebrating India’s culture

Festival-goers of all ages enjoyed food, shopping, games, dancing, Bollywood music and more at the fifth annual festival in Beavercreek.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Chefs serve up some authentic food at Grand Mela: A Festival of India Aug. 18 outside the Hindu Temple of Dayton in Beavercreek.

A woman concentrates on drawing a Henna tattoo for a festival attendee.

Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone proclaims Aug. 18 as Mela Day.