Celebrating India’s culture

Festival-goers of all ages enjoyed food, shopping, games, dancing, Bollywood music and more at the fifth annual festival in Beavercreek.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News Chefs serve up some authentic food at Grand Mela: A Festival of India Aug. 18 outside the Hindu Temple of Dayton in Beavercreek.
Festival-goers of all ages enjoyed food, shopping, games, dancing, Bollywood music and more at the fifth annual festival in Beavercreek.
Festival-goers of all ages enjoyed food, shopping, games, dancing, Bollywood music and more at the fifth annual festival in Beavercreek.
A woman concentrates on drawing a Henna tattoo for a festival attendee.
Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone proclaims Aug. 18 as Mela Day.
Festival-goers of all ages enjoyed food, shopping, games, dancing, Bollywood music and more at the fifth annual festival in Beavercreek.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Chefs serve up some authentic food at Grand Mela: A Festival of India Aug. 18 outside the Hindu Temple of Dayton in Beavercreek.
Festival-goers of all ages enjoyed food, shopping, games, dancing, Bollywood music and more at the fifth annual festival in Beavercreek.
Festival-goers of all ages enjoyed food, shopping, games, dancing, Bollywood music and more at the fifth annual festival in Beavercreek.
A woman concentrates on drawing a Henna tattoo for a festival attendee.
Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone proclaims Aug. 18 as Mela Day.
Festival-goers of all ages enjoyed food, shopping, games, dancing, Bollywood music and more at the fifth annual festival in Beavercreek.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News Chefs serve up some authentic food at Grand Mela: A Festival of India Aug. 18 outside the Hindu Temple of Dayton in Beavercreek.
Festival-goers of all ages enjoyed food, shopping, games, dancing, Bollywood music and more at the fifth annual festival in Beavercreek.
Festival-goers of all ages enjoyed food, shopping, games, dancing, Bollywood music and more at the fifth annual festival in Beavercreek.
A woman concentrates on drawing a Henna tattoo for a festival attendee.
Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone proclaims Aug. 18 as Mela Day.