Celebrating India’s culture


Festival-goers of all ages enjoyed food, shopping, games, dancing, Bollywood music and more at the fifth annual festival in Beavercreek.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Chefs serve up some authentic food at Grand Mela: A Festival of India Aug. 18 outside the Hindu Temple of Dayton in Beavercreek.


A woman concentrates on drawing a Henna tattoo for a festival attendee.


Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone proclaims Aug. 18 as Mela Day.


Anna Bolton | Greene County News

