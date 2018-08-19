Fairborn parks hosting summer events

FAIRBORN — The summer season is in full-swing and the Fairborn Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a number of activities for all ages to celebrate.

For more information about any of the programs, call the parks and recreation office at 937-754-3090.

Adult beach painting class

Local artists are invited to enjoy a “getaway” on an 8-by-10 canvas as they paint a beach scene. Participants are encouraged to wear older clothing as they will be using acrylic paint which can stain. All supplies are included in the $15 fee. The class, instructed by Terri Perkins, owner of Terri Lynn Art Studio and Gallery, is slated for 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22 at the gallery, 415 W. Main Street. Deadline to register is Tuesday, Aug. 21 and is open to those 18 and older.

Adult lighthouse painting class

Individuals are invited to paint a lighthouse on an 8-by-10 canvas as they paint a beach scene. Participants are encouraged to wear older clothing as they will be using acrylic paint which can stain. All supplies are included in the $15 fee. The class, instructed by Terri Perkins, owner of Terri Lynn Art Studio and Gallery, is slated for 6-7:30 p.m.Tuesday, Aug. 28 at the gallery, 415 W. Main Street. Deadline to register is Monday, Aug. 27.

Cast Iron Cooking

Attendees will learn the benefits of cast iron cooking, as well as look at different types of cast iron cookware while a meal is prepared over an open flame. The workshop will take place 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30 for $10 per person.

Piano Lessons

Fairborn Parks has partnered with Ohio Music Pro to offer teens and adults the opportunity to learn how to play the piano. Participants will learn how to work on chords as well as simple songs and melodies. Classes are open to those 13-17 years old as well as those 18 and older. Each class is limited to five participants. The four-week course runs monthly; missed classes cannot be made up. The session runs noon-12:30 p.m. for those aged 12-17 years old or 12:30-1 p.m. for those aged 18 and up beginning Saturday, Sept. 8-29 at Ohio Music Pro, 16 S. Broad Street and costs $65 to participate. The deadline to register is the Thursday before the session begins.

Guitar lessons

Fairborn Parks has partnered with Ohio Music Pro to offer teens and adults the opportunity to learn how to play the guitar. Participants will learn how to work on chords as well as simple songs and melodies. Classes are open to those 11-15 years old as well as those 16 and older. Each class is limited to five participants and a guitar is needed for the lessons. The four-week course runs monthly; missed classes cannot be made up. The session runs 6-6:30 p.m. for those aged 11-15 years old or 6:30-7 p.m. for those aged 16 and up beginning Saturday, Sept. 10-Oct. 1 at Ohio Music Pro, 16 S. Broad Street and costs $65 to participate. The deadline to register is the Thursday before the session begins.

Mobile Rec Van

Fairborn’s Mobile Rec Van offers a number of free activities for local children such as kickball, soccer and volleyball and will be making stops throughout the summer season. It will park 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Mondays at Osborn Park; 10 a.m to noon and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays as Tecumseh Park; and 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays at Wright Park.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

