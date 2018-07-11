Fair board spots open for 2018

XENIA — Five spots on the Greene County Fair Board are up for election this year: Bellbrook city, Jefferson Township, Ross Township, Miami Township, and Xenia Township.

Anyone interested in running can pick up petitions in the secretary’s office at the fairgrounds.

To take a petition for election, potential candidates must be 18 years or older, a Greene County resident, and live in the township/city that is up for re-election. Candidates must purchase a Greene County Agricultural Society Membership ($30) and have valid signatures of 13 2018 Agricultural Society members.

In addition, the person wishing to run for directorship must be a member in good standing for at least three of the last seven years and have attended at least two board meetings.

Petitions must be returned to the fair office by 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 17. The election is Wednesday, Aug. 1.