Area Digest

Township trustee meetings

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Bath Township Board of Trustees will meeting in a regular session beginning 7 p.m. Thursday, July 5 at the township office, 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road in Fairborn. Township trustee meetings are open to the public and are regularly held on the first, third and fifth Wednesday of the month if applicable.

Council work session

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council will meet in a work session beginning 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 9 at the Fairborn Government Center, 44 W. Hebble Ave. The work session is open to the public.

League of Women Voters

YELLOW SPRINGS — The League of Women Voters invites the public to join them 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 12 at the Yellow Springs Brewery, 305 Walnut St. Core Beers are Boat Show, Captain Stardust, Handsome, Springer and Zoetic. Food Truck for the evening will be PA’s Pork. For every beer sold between 7-9 p.m., the league will receive $1 to support nonpartisan projects for voters in Greene and Montgomery counties. For questions, contact league office at 937-228-4041.

Mobile Rec Van

FAIRBORN — Fairborn’s Mobile Rec Van offers a number of free activities for local children such as kickball, soccer and volleyball and will be making stops throughout the summer season. It will park 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Mondays at Osborn Park; 10 a.m to noon and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays as Tecumseh Park; and 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays at Wright Park.

Council to meet

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council will meet in a regular meeting beginning 6 p.m. Monday, July 16 in council chambers of the Fairborn Government Center, 44 W. Hebble Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

Free summer lunch program

FAIRBORN — Local citizens in kindergarten through 12 grade are invited to a free lunch throughout the week through Fairborn City Schools’s Summer Lunch Program. Monday through Friday, lunch will be served 11:30-11:45 at Baker Middle School; noon-12:15 p.m. at Wright Park; 12:30-1 p.m. at Landmark Park; 1:15-1:45 p.m. at Central Park. The Fairborn Community Library will serve lunch from 11:30-noon Wednesdays and a snack from 3:45-4 p.m. Mondays. The program runs through Thursday, July 27. For more information call 866-348-6479 or visit fairborn.k12.oh.us.

Center seeks homemakers

FAIRBORN – The Fairborn Senior Center is accepting applications for part-time homemakers. Hours will vary. Applicants must pass a background check and drug screen, and they must also have a valid driver’s license and car insurance. Apply at 325 N. Third St.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

