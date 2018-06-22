Auxiliary installs new officers

FAIRBORN — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 526 installed it’s 2018-2019 at its general membership meeting in June.

The installing officer was Juanita Ballard, member of Unit 776 who was recently elected third district president. The new officers are President Ellen Slone Farthing, Firsts Vice Patrica Drake, Treasurer Susan Masten, Secretary Refugia Bowen as well as Executive Committee members Judy Lefluer, Carol Abney and Mecca Brzeczel.

Farthing is encouraging members to attend the meetings and to participate in the auxiliary programs. The unit will continue to hold it’s meetings at the Fairborn Senior Center on the third Monday of the month.

Also in attendance was Deborah Smith member of Unit 776, who was elected First Vice for the district.

It was reported that the Unit participated in the memorial day ceremony at Wright Nursing Home by doing the Flag Folding ceremony and reading the Flanders Field poem. They also participated in the yearly Memorial Day Ceremonies at Byron and Fairfield cemeteries.

It was reported that four members attended the district’s summer conference as delegates and the following awards were received: second place americanism certificate and the Pamela Bates americanism award plaque; first place certificate in community service and third place certificate in VA&R.