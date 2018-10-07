Lemon takes the cake

It’s Sunday afternoon and were are cruising down Interstate 70, heading for Hocking Hills. We have another 230 miles until our arrival. Yes, we’re traveling again. We’re taking the whole family; there was no one we wanted to leave back with a babysitter, so all seven of us packed up for our three-day trip to Daniel’s family gathering in a large cabin tucked into the hills of Logan, Ohio.

Six months ago, Daniel and his brother John made furniture for this cabin; the agreement was that we would be entitled to two nights, bringing the entire family.

Now for the past months, Julia and Austin kept asking, “When will we go to that cabin with a swimming pool?” As you know, time tends to go as slowly for excited children as it speeds away for busy parents!

Getting ready for the trip required some extra efforts this time; we had Sunday school at our house this forenoon just before we left. I had to think of what my grandma would say, “A person can manage just about anything if they plan.” Perhaps I should add, “…and by the grace of God.” Things just seemed to fall into place amazingly well — I know it must have been God — I couldn’t make things work out so well on my own. Soon we were loading up our luggage, five car seats, snacks to eat along the way, some activities for boredom-breakers for the little ones, and last, but not least was our five little darlings.

Now here we are, about three hours into the trip and four more to go. So far the children have done quite well, their naps help a lot to cut back on time for them.

I’ll keep you updated along the way.

Back home

I didn’t get to write while we were there, the children got priority with Mama. It seemed like the youngest three missed not being home with familiar surroundings and, at times, needed me more than usual. Hats off to Daniel, he did wonderfully with them as well as the rest in the family. It’s just that, at times, the little ones need some extra reassurance from Mama, which is perfectly fine. Yes, it was a good trip and may I add: it’s oh, so good to be home again!

On Sunday, as we neared our destination, those last winding roads resulted in some carsick children. We were all very ready to get there. The children did well, yet it was time for them to get out of their car seats and run off some energy! The cabin was beautiful, clean, and perfectly accommodating for all 26 of us.

The children were quite intrigued by the thought of sleeping in the beds that Daddy made in the shop. Austin is always interested in knowing where the furniture will be going, now when I explained to him that Daddy and John made all these beds their eyes grew large with awe and delight.

We took turns helping with preparing and serving the meals. There was a large swimming pool and a hot tub, both on ground level, just outside the back door. The patio was all decked out with grills, patio tables, lawn chairs, everything needed to host a bunch of people.

The following day it rained and drizzled all day, there was nothing left to do, but to make the most of things and still go splashing in the pools, rain or shine! Daniel and his brothers also enjoyed other indoor games such as ping pong and pool.

Some of my most enjoyable moments were those spent singing and reliving memories of bygone days such as the time I surprised Daniel at 3:30 a.m. when we were dating, and he lived in Ohio.

The meals we had while at the cabin were fantastic; they were delicious, yet nutritious. It was such a treat to enjoy the food prepared by my sisters-in-law. As I began helping with meal preparations I was needed with the little ones. A special thanks to Mary and others who then filled in as needed.

Along with the grilled goodies, Mary had also furnished two cheesecakes. She has a way of coming up with unique cheesecakes for special occasions. “This one,” I told her, ” Is probably my favorite so far. I’m going to have to put this recipe in the column to share with readers!”

So thanks to Mary, here is the recipe for you to try! This recipe is worth the time.

Lemony chocolate cheesecake

Crust:

1 1/4 cup flour

2 tablespoon powdered sugar

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

1/2 butter, chilled and cubed

Filling:

4 – 8 oz packages cream cheese, softened

1 1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoons vanilla

4 eggs

10 ounces white baking chocolate, melted and cooled

2 teaspoons grated lemon peel

Place a 9-inch spring form pan on a double thickness of heavy duty foil (about 18 inch square) securely wrap foil around pan. Set aside.

In a small bowl combine crust ingredients until crumbly. Press onto the bottom and one inch up the sides of the prepared pan. Place on a baking sheet. Bake at 325 for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.

In a large mixing bowl beat the cream cheese, sugar, flour, lemon juice, cream and vanilla until well blended. Add eggs, beat on low speed just until combined, stir in white chocolate and lemon peel. Pour into crust. Place pan in a large baking pan; add 1 inch hot water to the larger pan. Bake at 325 for 65-85 minutes or until center is just set and to appears dull. Remove the pan from water bath. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the edge of pan to loosen sides. Cool one hour longer. Refrigerate overnight. Remove from sides of pan before slicing.

Yield: 12 servings

The Amish Cook

By Gloria Yoder

Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at Gloria Yoder, 10568 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish go to www.amish365.com.

