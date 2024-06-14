Boldly approaching God in prayer

“It was about this time that King Herod arrested some who belonged to the church, intending to persecute them. He had James, the brother of John, put to death with the sword. When he saw that this met with approval among the Jews, he proceeded to seize Peter also… So Peter was kept in prison, but the church was earnestly praying to God for him.” (Acts 12:1-5)

As King Herod (Agrippa) consolidated his power he began persecuting the Christians to impress the Jews and win their favor. The Christians became a common enemy bringing together two enemies (Herod and the Jews) for one purpose. There was no hesitation in persecuting the Christians or murdering them outright as they did with James (called “The Great”). Life was cheap and could be taken from anyone by the Roman ruler. The Christians had no legal recourse during this time. But they did have the power of God, Whom they could petition through prayer. This they did for Peter.

We often hear, or have said, “All we can do is pray.” Sometimes that is certainly the case. But that sounds so negative, like there isn’t much hope in that. The early Christians has great hope in prayer. They communicated to God regularly, continually, day after day, to the One who had the power to answer and change things. We must never think that all we can do is pray, in a hopeless sense. We are communicating with the God of power who called light out of darkness. Who created and saved this planet through Jesus. That is exciting and powerful. There is no greater hope than praying to our God, in Jesus’ name.

Heavenly Father, we pray to You because You are our Hope. We know all power lies in Your presence. We are humbled that we can even approach You. But we do, boldly, in Jesus’ name. Hear our prayers Lord God, and answer according to Your will.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.