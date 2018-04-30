WPAFB offers recycling

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Base Recycling Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is a qualified recycling program.

Located in Area A, Building 293, the recycling center has more than 800 “For Official Use Only” containers spread across the entire installation. The center services these containers and shreds all of the recyclable paper on a daily basis.

“Executive order 13693 sets a goal of diverting 50 percent of municipal solid waste. Wright-Patterson AFB is currently diverting 41 percent,” said Dave Dalton, Qualified Recycling Program manager. “The intent of this executive order is to help decrease the amount of solid waste to landfills and reduce our environmental footprint.”

Dalton added that the FOUO and personally indefinable information shredding service is approved by the WPAFB security manager and endorsed by the installation commander. Lockable/secure containers are provided. All FOUO/PII paper and white bond paper can be placed in containers. Containers come with a label with all do’s and don’ts. Curbside pick-up is on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Pre-shedded paper is accepted, but must be placed in mixed paper dumpsters located at buildings or the pod,” said Dalton.

If you find a dumpster is full, call the phone number on the side of the dumpster and report it to the recycling center.

Pod locations: Kittyhawk, BX/Commissary parking lot; Bldg. 1, north side parking lot; Bldg. 1435 parking lot; Bldg. 22 south side parking lot; Bldg. 559 east side parking lot; Bldg. 52 parking lot east side; Air Force Institute of Technology parking lot northeast side of Bldg. 641 and Bldg. 838 north parking lot.

All pods have cardboard, mixed paper and plastics containers (glass beverage containers and aluminum cans go in the plastics container).

The recycling center also has a full-service metals yard that takes scrap metal and improves it by separating ferrous and non-ferrous materials to get the maximum price for those commodities.

“You make your best annual returns from ferrous and non-ferrous metal, corrugated cardboard, and bond paper,” said Dalton. “We recycled over 1,938 tons of materials last year.”

That’s tons of material that is recycled each and every year being reused, generating income and keeping the base and planet greener and cleaner, Dalton said.

Recyclable items can also be dropped off at the recycling center during business hours 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday or the 24/7 drop-off area behind the recycling center.

For more information on how your organization can recycle, call Dalton at 937-257-5060.