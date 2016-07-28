Base exercises to begin Monday

Greene County News

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base moves into exercise mode Monday, Aug. 1 as the 2016 third quarter base-wide, week-long exercise activities kick off.

Active shooter response, ability to deploy and deployed operations are among the several items being evaluated this week by the installation’s Wing Inspection Team members.

Some exercise scenarios will be localized to individual work centers or facilities, while others will affect the entire base populace. All events should be treated as though they were actually occurring, even though the center of activity may be focused elsewhere on the base. Inspection Team members are tasked to evaluate exercise responses across the installation. As in previous exercises, the events are designed to meet annual exercise requirements as prescribed by Air Force instructions.

“Providing a safe and secure environment at Wright-Patt is fundamental, and practicing realistic scenarios on a consistent basis is key to meeting this mission.” said Col. Brad McDonald, 88th Air Base Wing commander. “We conduct these exercises so our personnel are prepared for contingencies.”

Some of the following effects of the exercise could include:

– Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry control points if the gate is closed.

– Emergency response vehicles will be moving around the base.

– Travel may be congested.

– Some roadways may be temporarily blocked.

– Security measures could be increased.

– “Giant Voice” might be activated.

During this exercise, alert sirens may be sounded along with telephonic and electronic notification methods, such as text messages and emails via the base’s emergency alert system. Any family members whose telephone numbers or email addresses are also registered in the system, should be reminded that they will receive all of the same notices.

Family members not employed by the government, as well as those family members who reside in base-owned housing, need not respond to these notifications. The exercise messages, however, should serve as an important reminder to consider what their reactions might actually be to these type of events, should they ever actually occur, and then formulate effective response plans of their own.

Alarm sirens may be audible in communities adjacent to Wright-Patt, but residents in the surrounding area are reminded that those alarms are simply part of the exercise, unless otherwise informed by base officials.

Base personnel at various locations will be tested on the use of automated external defibrillator (AED) processes. These potentially life-saving portable electronic devices, when used properly, can automatically diagnose potentially life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias and then, through defibrillation, allow the heart to reestablish an effective rhythm.

“We appreciate the outstanding support we have received from our mission partners and the surrounding community in preparation for next week’s activities,” McDonald said. “We are excited to watch our Airmen perform and look forward to applying the lessons we learn in the future.”

Submitted photo Wright-Patterson Air Force Base defenders and emergency response personnel enter a base facility during a February 2015 active shooter exercise. Active shooter response, deployment operations and other scenarios are planned for the upcoming August exercise which will see Wright-Patt members evaluated on their responses to these events. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2016/07/web1_150205-F-AV193-131-1.jpg Submitted photo Wright-Patterson Air Force Base defenders and emergency response personnel enter a base facility during a February 2015 active shooter exercise. Active shooter response, deployment operations and other scenarios are planned for the upcoming August exercise which will see Wright-Patt members evaluated on their responses to these events.

Story courtesy of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

