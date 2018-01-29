Fairborn planning construction for Kauffman Avenue

FAIRBORN — Kauffman Avenue in Fairborn will soon undergo a face-life.

City officials highlighted that rain water becomes hazardous to motorists over certain areas of the roadway. They also pointed out that southbound traffic is reduced to one lane while northbound traffic is two lanes between High Street and Lindberg Drive. Finally, city officials said the pavement between Kauffman Avenue, Col. Glenn Highway and Lindberg Drive is in poor condition. The construction project is aimed at addressing these roadway issues.

The project includes full depth pavement repairs, pavement resurfacing, adding lanes between High Street and Lindberg Drive, installing drainage improvements and put a a new traffic signal in at Kauffman and Garland Avenues. The city is expecting to finish the project design by December 2018 and open the construction bid by early 2019. It is planning to begin construction in spring 2019 and wrap by fall 2019.

Current plans include keeping one lane of traffic open in both directions as the project is taking place. Access to local businesses, streets and homes is planned to remain open with an exception to a short period of time, which will be coordinated with local property owners. The sidewalks at Wright Brothers Huffman Prairie Bike way is planned to undergo short-term closures but will remain open throughout the majority of the project.

The total cost of the project is $2,900,000. The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission is funding $1,110,778; The Ohio Public Works Commission is providing $1,000,000; while Fairborn road funds will pay the remaining $789,222.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

