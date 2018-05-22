Greeneview senior Grace Nolen (second from left) recently signed a national letter of intent to play women’s college soccer at Mount Vernon (Ohio) Nazarene University. Nolen was a four-year varsity player for the Rams and was a team captain for her senior year. She received the Greeneview Sportsmanship Award all four years as well. Joining Nolen at the table are her father, Tom Nolen (far left), sister Darby, and mother, Karen. MVNU is an NAIA Division II program that has been ranked nationally in three of the past four years. The Cougars play in the Crossroads League.

