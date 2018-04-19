‘Creek records County wins

XENIA — In record setting fashion, the Beavercreek High School became the first school to win both the boys and girls team competitions at the Greene County High School track and field championships, held April 17 at Doug Adams Stadium.

The Beavercreek boys almost doubled the score of their closest foe, Bellbrook, to win with a boys meet team-record 191 points. Bellbrook finished second with 96, followed by host Xenia (82), Fairborn (71), Greeneview (69), Cedarville (65), Legacy Christian (52) and Yellow Springs (20). The previous record points finish for a boys team was 132 points, set in 2016 by Fairborn.

The Battlin’ Beavers girls contingent also set a team scoring record. They won the girls team title with 175 points, surpassing the previous best team total of 165 set in 2016 by two-time defending champ Bellbrook, which finished second this year with 141 points. Fairborn was third with 84 points followed by Cedarville (70), Greeneview (64), Xenia (53), Yellow Springs (43) and Legacy Christian (17).

Beavercreek coach James Weckesser was surprised to learn that his teams were the first to sweep both team titles in the Greene County meet.

“Our guys and our girls are still getting into shape,” he said. “It’s been cold out, so when it gets warmer we should see our times drop. It’s hard to do workouts in the weather we’ve had, so our kids are just racing into shape right now.”

Weckesser credited senior boys Damien Bonds and Fortune Ezeliora as his stars of the meet.

“They finished 1-2 in the long jump, high jump and the 100-meter hurdles, and Fortune got second in the 300 hurdles, too. So between those two guys, they scored 62 points for us. That’s racking up a lot of points,” Weckesser said.

In all, nine records were set in the third annual event.

On the boys side, Beavercreek’s 3,200-meter relay team won the event in 8:40.54 seconds. The heat sheets, nor the Finishtiming.com online results, had the runners’ names listed. The previous record was 8:42.16 set by the first-nameless Beavercreek team of Lewis, Vargas, Vargas and Moore.

Freshman Connor Ewert of Beavercreek set a new meet record in the boys 3,200 run with a time of 10:14.65, beating the 2017 mark set by Maximus Bretland of Bellbrook by just over seven seconds.

In the boys shot put, Greeneview’s Jaron Stoneburner beat his own meet record with a heave of 47 feet, 5 inches. His previous best mark was set last year (44- 8.5) when the Rams hosted the meet.

In the pole vault, Beavercreek’s Tyler Wasson set a new meet record with a 13-foot vault to edge teammate Thaddeus Krueger. The previous best of 9 feet was set in 2016 by Cedarville’s Wesley Williams.

Five girls marks fell on the brand-new Doug Adams Stadium track and field facility.

‘Creek freshman Ashtyn Gluck became the first girls 400-meter winner to eclipse the minute mark. Her new record time was 59.79 seconds, besting current Cedarville University runner Rachel Sweeney’s 2017 record of 1:00.90 set last season.

Four girls field event records fell, too.

Xenia sophomore Camille Hughes won the shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 5.5 inches to end the one-year reign of Yellow Springs’ Jasmine Davidson who finished third this year. Davidson’s previous record was 33 feet, 3.5 inches, the exact same distance she tossed this season. Springs’ Amani Wagner was second at 34-1.

Beavercreek senior Sydney Cleverly won the discus throw over Wagner with a record throw of 111 feet, 2 inches. Fairborn’s Courtney Lawson had the previous mark — 99 feet, 3 inches — last season.

Bellbrook’s McKenna Kramer had been tied with Greeneview’s Kristen Combs for the meet record in the high jump at 4-10, but the mark is all Kramer’s now. The Golden Eagle cleared 5 feet even to win over freshman teammate Naika Nagy.

Sophomore Eileen Yang broke the meet mark in the pole vault with her first attempt on Thursday. The previous meet best was held by this year’s runner up Riley Allen, who cleared 9-feet at the County meet two years ago. Allen finished second this time after clearing 10 feet. Yang cleared 11 feet on her first vault, then upped the record to 11-6 on her second to fly to the win.

Beavercreek freshman Ashtyn Gluck (lane four) set a meet record in the girls 400-meter dash, Thursday April 19 in the Greene County High School track and field championship meet, at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/04/web1_Ashtyngluck_PS.jpg Beavercreek freshman Ashtyn Gluck (lane four) set a meet record in the girls 400-meter dash, Thursday April 19 in the Greene County High School track and field championship meet, at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. Legacy Christian’s James Brads (front right) battles with Beavercreek’s Cooper Hansen (3) and Tyler Robinette of Greeneview (6) in the opening lap of the boys 800-meter run. Brads won the event, Thursday at the Greene County High School Championships track and field meet in Xenia. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/04/web1_JamesBrads_PS.jpg Legacy Christian’s James Brads (front right) battles with Beavercreek’s Cooper Hansen (3) and Tyler Robinette of Greeneview (6) in the opening lap of the boys 800-meter run. Brads won the event, Thursday at the Greene County High School Championships track and field meet in Xenia. Bellbrook’s Maria Mescher gets off to a good start in the girls 100-meter dash. Mescher finished fifth overall in a 16-runner field, Thursday, April 19 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/04/web1_Maria-Mescher_PS.jpg Bellbrook’s Maria Mescher gets off to a good start in the girls 100-meter dash. Mescher finished fifth overall in a 16-runner field, Thursday, April 19 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. The Beavercreek boys track and field team set a team points record, Thursday April 19 at the Greene County High School Championships meet in Xenia. The Beavercreek boys track and field team set a team points record, Thursday April 19 at the Greene County High School Championships meet in Xenia. Members of the Greene County High School Championship-winning Beavercreek girls track and field team pose with their trophy after Thursday’s April 19 meet at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/04/web1_GirlsTeam_PS.jpg Members of the Greene County High School Championship-winning Beavercreek girls track and field team pose with their trophy after Thursday’s April 19 meet at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

