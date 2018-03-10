Two Legacy Christian wrestlers place third at state

COLUMBUS —Legacy Christian Academy wrestlers Tommy Hoskins and Clint Brown both won their respective third-place matches, during Saturday’s morning consolation session at the 81st state individual high school wrestling tournament at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the Ohio State University campus.

A late second-round takedown of Akron Manchester’s Zach Larue turned out to be the winning move for Hoskins’ third-place match in the Division III. Hoskins, a three-time state champion who was wrestling with a nagging knee injury and recovering from an early-week bout with the flu, kept Larue in check throughout the final round to earn the 4-2 victory.

Hoskins trailed 2-1 in the second, but earned a point on a escape to tie things up. His takedown of Larue came with 15 seconds left in the second round. Hoskins claimed his first two state crowns while a student-athlete at Dayton Christian High School, winning at 113 pounds in both 2015 and 2016. He transferred to Legacy Christian after Dayton Christian shut down its wrestling program, and won the 120-pound title in his first year at LCA. His only loss of an abbreviated season came in Friday’s championship semifinals, a 4-2 sudden victory decision to Defiance district champ Cole Mattin.

Haskins finished his final state tournament with a 4-1 record, and was 20-1 overall.

In the Division III third-place match at 132 pounds, freshman Clint Brown pinned Rocky River Lutheran West’s Parker Watson in the second round to earn his place of third on the awards podium.

Brown trailed 2-0 after one round, then recorded a takedown with back points to grab a 3-2 lead before the pin in the round’s final minute. The Knights freshman finishes the season with a 25-6 overall record, and he was 5-1 at state. His only loss came in the championship bracket quarterfinals to championship finalist Dylan D’Emilio of Genoa Area on Friday.

We’ll have a complete story from Saturday’s state wrestling tournament in Tuesday’s Xenia Daily Gazette and Fairborn Daily Herald.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

