Hoskins, Brown advance to third-place matches

COLUMBUS — Legacy Christian Academy 126-pounder Tommy Hoskins claimed a decisive win over Newcomerstown’s Logan Hursey in the Division III consolation semifinals, Saturday morning March 10 here at Ohio State University’s Value City Arena in the Jerome Schottenstein Center.

Unofficially (pending official score releases from the Ohio High School Athletic Association), Hoskins appeared to have an 11-3 win.

Also unofficially, it appears that Hoskins will have a rematch against Zach Larue, of Akron Manchester. Larue’s match with Greeneview’s Devan Hendricks was going on at the same time as Hoskins’ match on one of the nine mats with simultaneous wrestling action going on.

Hoskins and Larue faced each other in the championship quarterfinals, with Hoskins taking a 3-0 decision.

The three-time state champion Hoskins required an injury timeout with 1:41 remaining in the third and final round, but returned to action with no apparent difficulties. It wasn’t until after the injury timeout that Hursey managed to score his three points. In two other consolation semifinal matches involving Greene County wrestlers, Legacy Christian’s Clint Brown appeared to claim a narrow 1-0 decision over Rootstown’s Niko Chilson to advance to the Division III 132-pound third-place match, and in Division II, Bellbrook’s Ben Sherrill fell behind Uhrichville Claymont’s Max Peters, tied him 4-4 with 19 seconds to go, but then Peters appeared to pull a reversal with six seconds left in the match to claim the 6-4 win.

With all that, Hoskins and Brown will vie for third-place honors in their respective D-III weight classes. Hendricks and Sherrill will now battle for fifth place. Those matches will take place later this morning.

Matches may be going on simultaneously, as they had for the consolation semis, but we’ll report updates as soon as we can.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

John Bombatch is covering the state high school individual wrestling tournament Saturday in Columbus. You can reach him today at 937-657-4842. If he doesn’t answer, please leave a message.

