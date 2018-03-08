Peyton Bartley was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for January for Xenia High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Bartley (center) with XHS Athletic Director Nathan Kopp, left, and Reed, is a junior on the wrestling team, football team and track and field. He is the epitome of a student-athlete. He works hard on and off the field, continuously striving to better himself in athletics. His participation in clubs and school activities rounds out his active high school career. Peyton is always willing to go above and beyond to be successful.

