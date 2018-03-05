Sports Digest

Eight wrestlers advance to state

GREENE COUNTY — Wrestlers from five Greene County area high schools earned their spot in this week’s Ohio High School Athletic Association Individual State Wrestling tournament, which will be held Thursday-Saturday, March 8-10 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the Ohio State University campus in Columbus.

Legacy Christian Academy leads the way with three wrestlers headed to state. Senior three-time defending state champion Tommy Hoskins won the Troy district title at 126 pounds, freshman Clint Brown finished as runner up in districts to advance at 132 pounds, and fellow freshman Dillon Walker placed third at 152 to also advance.

Greeneview is sending two wrestlers to Columbus: Teagan Hendricks, a freshman, placed fourth at Troy in the 106-pound weight class; and Devan Hendricks finished as runner-up to Hoskins in Troy.

Bellbrook senior Ben Sherrill (138) was a runner-up in the Division II districts in Wilmington, while Carroll junior Blake Coy placed fourth to advance at 170 pounds. The lone Division I wrestler to advance from Greene County is sophomore Gavin Bell, of Beavercreek, who finished third in the Kettering Fairmont district tourney.

Raiders cruise to win

DETROIT, Mich. — The Wright State women’s basketball team cruised to the semifinals after a 83-61 win over Cleveland State, March 4, in the quarterfinals of the Little Caesars Horizon League Championship.

Mackenzie Taylor had her career-best with 22 points and six threes while Player of the Year Chelsea Welch posted a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Lexi Smith ended with 12 points while Emily Vogelpohl grabbed 11 boards. Symone Simmons finished with nine points and eight rebounds for the Raiders.

WSU falls to Wisconsin

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Wright State softball team ended play in the USF-Under Armour Invitational, March 4, with a 12-0 loss to Wisconsin.

Lauren Deitrickand Madison Mills posted the Raiders’ only hits as Honnah Susor picked up a stolen base. Maddux Hughes took the loss for the Raiders on the mound. The Raiders, now 3-12, will play Friday through Sunday March 9-11 in the five-game Holy City Showdown in Charleston, S.C. Furman, Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois, College of Charleston and Winthrop will also be in the showdown.

The Raiders will then play Dayton for their home opener, Tuesday, March 13 at 5 p.m. at the WSU Softball Field.

Raiders defeat Texas-Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Wright State University baseball team won the final game 7-2 at UT-Arlington March 4 as the Raiders took a 4-0 lead in the first and didn’t look back.

The Raiders were led by J.D. Orr’s three hits and three RBI as Peyton Burdick added two hits and an RBI. Matt Morrow, Damon Dues, Zach Weatherford, Seth Gray and Bentley Jones each finished with a hit. Caleb Sampen started for the Raiders, pitching two innings with no earned runs. Bear Bellomy was on the mound for 3 2/3 innings to get the win, and Daniel Kruezer finished the final 3 1/3 innings for a save.

WSU plays at the University of Dayton at 3 p.m. Friday, March 9 before hosting Hartford for its season home opener at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 10 at Nischwitz Stadium in Fairborn. The Raiders will then host UD for a 4 p.m. contest also on March 10.

Jackets gain split

CLERMONT, Fla. — Cedarville University freshman pitcher McKenna Smith locked down her first collegiate victory to lead CU to a 5-2 result over Mercyhurst to wrap up day two March 3 at The Spring Games.

NFCA No. 13 Southern Indiana rallied to defeat the Lady Jackets in the opener, 4-2. Against Mercyhurst, CU jumped on the Lakers for four runs in the top of the first inning and then relied on its pitching. Smith tossed five scoreless innings with four strikeouts while Lucia Eroshevich finished up. Danielle Wolgamot recorded two of the team’s six hits. Kaitlyn Woerner doubled in two runs and Jessica Steger scored twice. Southern Indiana defeated the Jackets for the second time on the young season by bouncing back from a 2-0 deficit after three innings.

Raiders advance with win

DETROIT — The Wright State men’s basketball team used five players in double-figure scoring to post an 87-72 win over Green Bay in the second round of the Little Caesars Horizon League Championship, March 3 in Detroit.

Loudon Love led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds while Cole Gentry added 16 and Grant Benzinger and Everett Winchester each ended with 15 points. Mark Hughes and Jaylon Hall finished with 10 points each.

With the 23 wins, the Raiders matched the most wins in a Division I season set twice before in 2007 and 2013.

Lady Marauders lose

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Central State Lady Marauders came within one-point of its first Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship, losing 71-70 on March 3 to Clark Atlanta.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for CSU, which fell to 23-6 overall. CAU, went from worst to first in the SIAC East Division, improving its record to 20-8.

CSU started the game off strong by shooting 64 percent from the field while building a 25-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. CAU tightened up defensively, holding CSU to just 13 points in the second quarter and cutting the deficit down to eight, 38-30, at halftime. Jaeda Davis scored CSU’s first five points of the fourth quarter to give her team a 61-57 lead at the 7:03 mark. CSU committed 28 turnovers. CAU took advantage by scoring 22 points of CSU giveaways.

Florida Southern jumps on Jackets

LAKELAND, Fla. — NCBWA No. 4 Florida Southern flexed its muscle in dealing Cedarville a 21-7 college baseball setback March 3 at Henley Field.

The host Moccasins, 16-1 overall, totaled 18 hits, scored seven runs in the first inning, and eight in the fourth to blow it open. The Yellow Jackets, 3-4, ripped 11 hits on the day. Matthew Biermann slugged a three-run homer and Ross Melchior belted a solo shot as part of his two hits. Bryce Hughes went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases and two runs scored. Elijah Sanchez stroked two hits.

Hillsdale charges past CU

CEDARVILLE — No. 5 seed Hillsdale eliminated the No. 1 Cedarville University Yellow Jackets from the Great Midwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament March 2 with a dominating 82-64 semifinal result at the Callan Athletic Center.

Hillsdale finished the first quarter with a 13-3 run to forge a 12-point lead. The visitors enjoyed a 46-26 bulge by halftime and increased it to as much as 24 in the third period. CU scratched back to within 13 midway through the fourth, but eventually lost for the first time in 10 home games.

Bellbrook announces league sign ups

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook Lions Club announces registrations for the spring and summer baseball and softball, T-ball programs for children ages 6-17. Registrations will take place 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8 at Stephen Bell Elementary, 4122 N. Linda Drive at the gym entrance. Parents may also register their children by visiting the Lion’s Club website at www.bellbrooklionssports.org.

Xenia taking Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet and stroller friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

