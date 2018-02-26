Bellbrook wins three state titles

CANTON — The Bellbrook boys swimming team claimed three state titles during the high school state championships Feb. 21-24 at the CT. Branin Natatorium.

Cody Bybee set a state tournament, a state record, and a pool record by winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 34.02 seconds. Teammate John Sampson was second in 1:41.14. Bybee followed that up by setting the same records in the 100-yard butterfly, winning the state title in 47.36.

Sampson tied for the state title in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 49.34, the same time as Jacob Eismann from Columbus Academy.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Sampson, Cole Huggard, Bybee and Carter Caldwell was second in 1:34.75, .28 of a second behind state champ University School from suburban Cleveland.

The Bellbrook boys were fourth in the state with 164.5 points. Carroll was eighth with 92 points. University School won the title with 219.5 points.

Carroll’s Connor Blatt was second in the 200-yard individual medley in 1:51.38. He posted the fastest qualifying time of 1:50.42. Huggard was fourth in the 200 IM in 1:53.64.

Carroll’s Emily Sullivan was third in the girls 100-yard butterfly in 56.03. In the Division I finals, Beavercreek was 21st with 34 points. Josef Pohlmann was third in the 50-yard freestyle in 20.48.