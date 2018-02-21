Sports Digest

Heckman honored by league

INDIANAPOLIS — Maria Heckman, a junior on the Wright State University women’s track team, was named the Horizon League Athlete of the Week, conference officials announced Feb. 20.

At the Ball State Tuneup, the Minster native set a new school record with a first place pole vault of 3.82 meters (12.5328 feet). She was also named to the Horizon League Academic Track team on Monday.

The Raiders will compete in the Horizon League Championships Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24-25 in Youngstown.

Spaulding newcomer of the week

ATLANTA — Central State freshman guard Brooke Spaulding has been named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Week.

The latest selection is the second consecutive week Spaulding has earned newcomer honors from the conference.

Spaulding, a graduate of Fairfield High School, led the Marauders to a 2-0 record last week as they defeated SIAC Western Division opponents Tuskegee and Miles. Spaulding finished the week with 30 points while adding eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals between the two games. Spaulding currently averages 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Raider women fall at home

FAIRBORN — The Wright State women’s basketball team lost Feb. 19 to Cleveland State 70-63 at WSU’s Nutter Center.

Senior Chelsea Welch led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds while Emily Vogelpohl pitched in a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Lexi Smith, who collected her 1,000th-career point, finished with 13 points.

Wright State is now 19-9 and 10-6 in the Horizon League, while Cleveland State goes to 19-9 and 11-6.

Jackets place third in NCCAA

CEDARVILLE — Tommy Ansiel, Trent Classen, and Ethan Gatchell each won events and Cedarville University’s men’s track & field team finished third in the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field Championships, Feb. 17 at the Doden Field House.

Ansiel cleared 15 feet-8.25 inches (4.87 meters) to win the pole vault as the Yellow Jackets’ lone winner in the field events. Gatchell took first in the 800 meters in 1:55.45 while Classen was victorious in the 3,000 meters in 8:40.77. Cedarville had All-American recipients (top-three finishers) in four other events.

Thirteen Cedarville student-athletes were labeled as NCCAA Scholar-Athletes which includes juniors and seniors with a minimum 3.40 cumulative grade-point average. The list includes Classen, Gatchell, Scouten, Caleb Carrico, Evan Cornwall, Lane Hluch, Wade Kyser, Andrew LeMesurier, Ford McElroy, David Pelletier, Andrew Testas, Alec Weinhold and Josh Woolverton.

Jackets get 75-70 home victory

CEDARVILLE — Freshman point guard Ashlyn Huffman tossed in a career-high 22 points to help keep Cedarville atop the Great Midwest Athletic Conference women’s college basketball race with a 75-70 win against Lake Erie, Feb. 17 at the Callan Athletic Center.

The Yellow Jackets, 21-5 overall and 16-4 G-MAC, maintained a share of the regular season conference lead with Ursuline and own the tiebreaker over the Arrows with two games to play.

Lake Erie stuns Jackets

CEDARVILLE — Lake Erie scored with 1.7 seconds remaining to pull out a 65-63 Great Midwest Athletic Conference victory Feb. 17 over Cedarville, before 1,273 fans at the Callan Athletic Center.

Grant Zawadzki’s basket with 26 seconds left tied the score, 63-63, capping a rally from an eight-point deficit with less than five minutes to play. The Storm were able to maneuver for a short jumper to improve to 13-13 overall and 8-10 G-MAC. Cedarville shot 58 percent from the field in the first half while opening up a nine-point lead. The Yellow Jackets had a 33-30 margin at halftime.

Raiders defeat Vikings

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s basketball team, down by as many as eight in the second half, rallied late to defeat Cleveland State, 72-63, Feb. 19 at WSU’s Nutter Center.

Four Raiders scored in double figures as Grant Benzinger, on his senior night, led the way with 20 points, including five threes. Mark Hughes finished with 16 points and six rebounds and Loudon Love ended with 15 points and six boards. Parker Ernsthausen had 10 points.

The Raiders are now 21-8 overall and tied with Northern Kentucky University atop the Horizon League standings at 13-3. CSU drops to 8-22 and 5-12. The Raiders have won 13 league games twice, in 2007 and 2016.

Spring 5K set for April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet and stroller friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Boat Club hosting Learn-to-row class

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 13-15, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 13; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15. For information or to register www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

