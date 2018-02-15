Sports Digest

Cedarville hosting NCCAA Indoor track championships

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University will host the National Christian College Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field Championships, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16-17 at the Doden Field House.

Fifteen NCCAA affiliated teams from Indiana, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, Arizona, Virginia, New York, Oklahoma, Florida and Nebraska are expected to be on hand, along with host Cedarville University. Friday’s events begin at 3 p.m. with action continuing at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Admission is $6 for Adults, $3 for Senior Citizens, $3 for school-age patrons.

Bucs beat West Carrollton

XENIA — Trinity Morton-Nooks scored 18 points and Kamea Baker added 12 in the Xenia High School girls basketball team’s 41-38 win Feb. 14 over West Carrollton. No individual stats were reported for West Carrollton. Xenia (3-19) snapped a 13-game losing streak with the win. the Buccaneers have a first-round bye in the Division I sectional basketball tournament. They’ll open play at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21 when they’ll take on either Miamisburg or Springboro in the Dayton 2 sectional semifinals at Troy High School.

Carroll upends Valley View

RIVERSIDE — Matt Cogan scored 18 points and Sam Severt was next with 10 in Carroll’s Feb. 13 nonleague boys high school basketball win, 56-50, over Valley View. Carroll is now 12-9 overall. They will host Chaminade Julienne in a Greater Catholic League Co-Ed North division battle at 7:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 16 to wrap up the regular season. The Patriots then begin Division II sectional tournament play with a 5:30 p.m. first-round game Saturday, Feb. 24 against Tippecanoe, in Springfield.

Xenia xaps Pirates

XENIA — Jay Evans scored 21 points, R.J. Hunter scored 20 and Johnzel Gray scored 10 in Xenia’s 88-59 boys high school basketball win over West Carrollton on Feb. 13. No statistics were reported by West Carrollton. Eleven of 12 listed Buccaneers scored in the game. Xenia (11-10, 7-6 in the Greater Western Western Ohio Conference’s American South division) closes out its regular season with a 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 game at Baker Middle School against host Fairborn.

Bulldogs edge Graham

NEW PARIS — Trailing 47-56 after three quarters of play, the visiting Yellow Springs Bulldogs (9-12) outscored Graham 23-11 in the final quarter to claim a 70-67 boys high school basketball win Feb. 13. No individual statistics were available from the game. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Jefferson Township at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 at Yellow Springs.

Beavercreek surprises Elks

CENTERVILLE — Beavercreek rallied past host Centerville for a 42-41 boys high school basketball win on Feb. 13. Jon Alessandro led all scorers with 19 points in the win. Beavercreek (9-11, 3-7 Greater Western Ohio Conference, National East) has now won three straight games. They play next at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 at Kettering’s Trent Arena against Fairmont, then the Beavers will close out the regular season with a 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 game up in Clayton against Northmont.

Skyhawks down Vikings

FAIRBORN — Evelyn Oktavec scored a game-high and season-high 29 points to lead Fairborn to a 56-50 girls high school basketball win over Miamisburg, Feb. 12. Oktavec, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, had a previous best game of 26 points scored in a 61-6 win Dec. 13, 2017 against West Carrollton. The Skyhawks (10-12), who won six of their last nine regular-season games, open postseason Division I sectional tournament play at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 against Fairmont, at Troy High School.

Knights defeat Southeastern

XENIA — The Legacy Christian Academy boys high school basketball team outscored Southeastern by a 38-19 count in the first half, and cruised to a 68-48 win Feb. 13 at LCA. No individual statistics were reported for either team. The Knights (15-6) close out their regular season with a 7 p.m. Metro Buckeye Conference game Friday, Feb. 16 at home against Miami Valley.

Beavercreek bashes CJ

BEAVERCREEK — Four Beavers girls high school basketball team members finished in double-figure scoring in Beavercreek’s 70-43 win Feb. 12 over Chaminade Julienne. Bailey Draughn led the team with 18 points, Carmen Williams scored 15, while Haley Hutchins and Taylor Steinbrunner scored 10 each in the win. Beavercreek wrapped up the regular season as Greater Western Ohio Conference National East division champions with an 18-4 overall record, 11-1 in the division. They open Division I sectional tournament play as the No. 1 seed, and will take on Sidney in the opening round. That game is set for a 4:30 p.m. start, Saturday, Feb. 17 at Butler High School in Vandalia.

LCA doubles up Xenia

XENIA — The Legacy Christian Academy girls high school basketball team limited visiting Xenia to nine points or less in each quarter of a Feb. 12 Knights win. LCA won the nonleague contest, 60-30. No individual statistics were provided by LCA. Trinity Morton-Nooks led the Buccaneers (3-18) with 13 points scored.

