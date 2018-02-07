Area teams seeded high for sectionals

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County-area girls high school basketball teams earned plenty of respect last weekend. As the seeding and pairings for the 2018 sectional tournament were revealed, six of the nine area teams were rated as a No. 4 seed or higher.
Two teams — Beavercreek in Division I and Legacy Christian Academy in Division IV — were chosen as the top seeds. Two others — Bellbrook (D-II) and Cedarville (D-IV) — were selected as the area’s No. 2 seeds.
Greeneview is the No. 3 seed in Division III and Carroll is the No. 4 seed in Division II.
Other area seedings include Yellow Springs at No. 6 in Division IV, with Fairborn and Xenia rated Nos. 14 and 18 respectively in Division I.
The sectional tournaments get under way for area schools on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday Feb. 14 when the Greeneview Rams take on 15th seeded Brookville in a Division III opener at Trotwood-Madison High School.
SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
Wednesday, Feb. 14
DIVISION III Sectional tournament
No. 15 Brookville at No. 3 Greeneview, 6 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison HS
Saturday, Feb. 17
DIVISION I Sectional tournament
No. 17 Sidney at No. 1 Beavercreek, 4:30 p.m. at Vandalia Butler HS
No. 14 Fairborn at No. 6 Fairmont, 4 p.m. at Troy HS
DIVISION II Sectional Tournament
No. 13 Thurgood Marshall vs. No. 2 Bellbrook, 2:30 p.m. at Lebanon HS
No. 4 Carroll vs. No. 9 Bellefontaine, 1:30 p.m. at New Carlisle Tecumseh HS
DIVISION IV Sectional tournament
No. 1 Legacy Christian vs. No. 11 New Miami, 11 a.m. at Monroe HS
No. 4 Fayetteville Perry vs. No. 6 Yellow Springs, 12:30 pm. at Monroe HS
No. 2 Cedarville vs. No. 9 Middletown Christian, 2 p.m. at Monroe HS
Tuesday, Feb. 20
DIVISION I sectional basketball
Fairborn-Fairmont winner vs. Butler-Edgewood winner, 7:30 p.m. at Troy HS
DIVISION III sectional basketball
Greeneview-Brookville winner vs. No. 18 Urbana, 6 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison HS
Wednesday, Feb. 21
DIVISION I sectional basketball
No. 9 West Carrollton vs. No. 17 Sidney/No. 1 Beavercreek, 6 p.m. at Butler HS
No. 18 Xenia vs. No. 13 Miamisburg-No. 2 Springboro, 5:30 p.m. at Troy HS
DIVISION II sectional basketball
Bellbrook-Marshall winner vs. CJ-Ross winner, 7:30 p.m. Lebanon HS
Carroll-Bellefontaine winner vs. Greenville-Stivers winner, 7:30 p.m. Tecumseh HS
DIVISION IV Sectional tournament
No. 8 Miami Valley vs. Legacy Christian-New Miami winner, 6 p.m. at Monroe HS
No. 5 Cincinnati College Prep vs. Fayetteville Perry-Yellow Springs winner, 7:30 p.m. at Monroe HS
Thursday, Feb. 22
DIVISION IV sectional basketball
No. 10 Lockland vs. Cedarville-Middletown Christian winner, 6 p.m. at Monroe HS
Pairings courtesy of the Southwest District Athletic Board. A complete listing of the sectional pairings can be found on their website at swdab.org .