Bellbrook tops Monroe

BELLBROOK — Donnie Crouch scored 16 points and Jack Campbell added 10 as Bellbrook beat Monroe, 49-44, Feb. 2. Bellbrook is 10-7 overall and 7-2 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division. The reserve team won, 46-28, while the freshmen lost, 39-32.

Warner comes from behind to win

XENIA — Ray Greene scored 28 points and had eight steals and seven rebounds as the Warner Middle School eighth grade basketball team came from behind to beat Northmont, 42-38, Feb. 1. Warner trailed by 10 points at halftime. Ayden Rose added six points, while Jalin Adams had four. Masin Bowen and Dylan Alex each scored two.

CSU tops Wilberforce

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders avenged last month’s loss to rival Wilberforce with an 81-74 victory over the Bulldogs, Feb. 3.

With the win, CSU improves to 8-14 overall. WU drops to 4-15 on the season.

Reserves Davone Daniels and Chuck Ruise led the Marauders on a 25-6 run to close the first half and lead CSU to victory. The CSU trio of Daniels, Ruise and Tom Johnson helped CSU gain a 51-25 edge in bench points.

Up 36-24 entering the second half, CSU senior Frank Barber III scored seven quick points to help his team build a 45-28 lead with 17:10 left. The Marauders built a 19-point lead with 11:46 to play.

Daniels finished with 17 points, while Ruise added 15 points, five assists and three rebounds. Johnson scored 14 points which included an 8 for 10 performance from the free throw line. Chris Scott finished with his team-leading eighth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Austin Daniels led WU with 21 points, five assists and five rebounds.

The Marauders will celebrate Senior Recognition Night on Feb. 5 against Spring Hill.

Michalski breaks record

CEDARVILLE — Daniel Michalski broke his own school record in the mile run with a victory at the Akron Invitational inside the Stiles Athletics Field House.

The senior from Xenia was clocked in 4:04.66 to win the race by more than four seconds. It’s the sixth-fastest time in NCAA Division II this winter to date. Michalski’s time took nearly a full second off of his previous school mark of 4:05.60 set last season at Grand Valley State.

The two-time NCAA Indoor All-American currently holds the top five mile marks in school history. On the outdoor circuit, Michalski is the defending NCAA Division II steeplechase champion and a two-time All-American in the event.

Bennett sets Cedarville shooting record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Cedarville University guard Baylee Bennett made a school-record 11 three-pointers en route to scoring 35 points as the Lady Jackets buried Great Midwest Athletic Conference foe Trevecca, 83-38, at the Trojan Fieldhouse.

Cedarville, 18-4 overall and 13-3 G-MAC, jumped back into a first place tie in the league with Ursuline after winning for the 10th time in the last 11 games.

The 5-foot-5 junior guard from Springfield piled up 20 points in the first half while the visitors enjoyed a 42-22 lead. CU outscored the Trojans 41-16 during the final 20 minutes.

Bennett finished 12-for-17 from the floor overall and 11-for-16 from deep to eclipse her previous career-high of 32 points set earlier this season versus Findlay. Breanne Watterworth notched a double-double of 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds as Cedarville dominated the boards, 52-27.

Bennett had tied the old CU mark of eight three pointers in a game three times previously, including twice this year (Findlay; Davis & Elkins). Bennett’s long-range performance ties the CU men’s school record of 11 three-pointers set by Robb Burt Dec. 14, 1999 at Walsh.

XHS sports parents meeting set

XENIA — The next OHSAA parents meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb 15 in Xenia High School Auditorium for spring athletes grades 7-12 for Xenia High School and Warner Middle School.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee One Run” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Xenia taking Hall of fame nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Reds Museum offers February deal

CINCINNATI — The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is offering $5 discounted admission for the month of February. The discount applies to all fans. Children ages four and younger are free.

Additionally, fans can get $5 off the regular price of ballpark tours during the month of February. The 2-hour Major League Clubhouse Tour includes the Reds clubhouse, radio and TV booths, dugouts and more. Two tours are available each Saturday through March.

The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is located next to Great American Ball Park and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to www.redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line. Tickets purchased for each day are valid for all games on that day.

Send local sports news and team scores to XDGsports@xeniagazette.com.

