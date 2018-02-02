Bulldogs fall to Emmanuel Christian

SPRINGFIELD — Emmanuel Christian claimed a 2,364 – 1,964 win in a Metro Buckeye Conference boys varsity bowling matchup Feb. 1. Yellow Springs is now 0-6, 0-5 MBC this season. The Bulldogs will take on MBC foe Xenia Legacy Christian next at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 at PlaMor Lanes, 4901 Linden Ave. in Dayton.

Skyhawks trip Trotwood-Madison

FAIRBORN — James Lewis III rolled a 237-220 — 457 series as Fairborn’s boys high school varsity bowling team claimed a 2,351 to 1,553 win on Feb. 1 over Trotwood-Madison. J.T. Cherpeski had a high game of 241, and Logan Cherpeski turned in a 363 series in the win. Fairborn is atop the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South division with an 8-4 overall record, 8-3 in GWOC divisional play. The Skyhawks will host West Carrollton for their next match at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 at Bowl 10 Lanes.

Eagles defeat Legacy Christian

MIDDLETOWN — Despite Ethan Croucher’s 291 two-game series and Jackson Ewing’s 290 series, the Legacy Christian Academy Knights boys bowling team (4-6, 1-5 MBC) lost a Metro Buckeye Conference match to league leading host Middletown Christian, 2,424 to 1,758, Feb. 1 at Eastern Lanes in Middletown. MCS was led by Josh Swartz who rolled a match-best 391 series.

Legacy Christian’s junior varsity bowlers will compete in the Lancer Classic at 8 a.m. at Northwest Lanes in Fairfield. The varsity bowlers’ next match is at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 at PlaMor Lanes, 4901 Linden Ave. in Dayton.

Patriots defeat Tigers

GREENFIELD — A trio of Carroll Patriots scored in double figures in Thursday’s 72-39 boys high school basketball win over host McClain, Feb. 1. Matt Cogan led Carroll with 18 points, Braden Seymour knocked down 14 points and Eli Ramsey scored 12 in the win. Carroll is now 11-6 overall this season. They’re scheduled to play at Kenton Ridge for a 7:30 p.m. game on Saturday, Feb. 3 for their next game.

Beavercreek sinks Springfield

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek high school boys varsity bowling team claimed a 2,403 to 2,125 win over Springfield in a Greater Western Ohio Conference, National East divisional match on Feb. 1. Michael Donahue rolled games of 225 and 255 for a 480 series to lead the Beavers, and teammate Matthew Klingbeil rolled a 194-216 — 410 series in the win. Beavercreek leads the GWOC National East with a 13-1 overall mark, and 9-1 in the division. They will host Wayne for their next match at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Wildcats rally past Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Springfield outscored Beavercreek 398-329 in the Baker Game portion of Thursday’s Feb. 1 girls high school bowling matchup to claim a 2,070 to 2,066 team win. Beavercreek’s Josselyn Terpenning rolled the best two-game series with a 182-202 — 384, and Cameron Reich was next with a 185-198 — 383 series in the loss. The Beavers (8-4, 6-4 GWOC National East) will host Wayne at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Comeback falls short

CLEVELAND — The Wright State men’s basketball team fell at Cleveland State Feb. 1, 77-74.

Wright State was down at half 39-30 and by as much as 15 with just under 15 minutes remaining before the Raiders made a comeback to take the lead by four with just over six minutes left. Wright State’s come back was due to a 27-8 run, but the Vikings made free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

WSU is now 17-7, 9-2 while the Vikings go to 6-18, 3-8.

The Raiders stay in Northeast Ohio with a 7 p.m.game Saturday, Feb. 3 at Youngstown State. Fans can follow the game on ESPN3.

WSU falls 59-53 to Panthers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wright State women’s basketball team fell Feb. 1 at Milwaukee 59-53 after the Panthers started the game 10-0.

The Raiders came back and kept the game close, taking the lead in the fourth quarter. Senior Chelsea Welch led the Raiders with 17 points as Mackenzie Taylor added 13 points.

Wright State is now 16-7, 7-4 while the Panthers go to 17-6, 8-3.

The Raiders stay in Wisconsin with a game at No. 20 Green Bay at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Fans can follow the game on ESPN3.

Cedarville edged out

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky Wesleyan withstood several Cedarville comebacks for an 81-76 Great Midwest Athletic Conference victory Feb. 1 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

The Yellow Jackets, 10-11 overall and 5-9 G-MAC, erased a 16-point deficit to take a 53-52 lead five minutes into the second half. The Panthers answered with a basket to regain the lead for good, but it was close the rest of the way. Their largest advantage down the stretch was seven points.

The hosts blew out to a 40-24 lead with 3:30 remaining in the first half. However, the Jackets finished with a flurry of six three-pointers to sneak back within 50-42 at the intermission to make it a game.

They play Trevecca at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3.

Yellow Jackets tripped up

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky Wesleyan rallied to end league-leading Cedarville University’s nine-game winning streak, 88-76, in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball contest played Feb. 1 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

The Yellow Jackets drop to 17-4 overall and 12-3 G-MAC. Cedarville appeared to be in good shape with an 38-27 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter. However, the host Panthers rattled off 11 unanswered points to get the score knotted by the intermission. Cedarville was able to open up a six-point margin in the third quarter, but KWC recovered again. Leading 68-66 midway through the fourth period, the home team scored 12 straight points to put the game away.

The Jackets face Trevecca next at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3.

XHS sports parents meeting Feb. 15

XENIA — The next OHSAA parents meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb 15 in Xenia High School Auditiorium for spring athletes grades 7-12 for Xenia High School and Warner Middle School.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee OneRun” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Hall of fame nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Reds Museum offer

CINCINNATI — The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is offering $5 discounted admission for the month of February. The discount applies to all fans. Children ages four and younger are free.

Additionally, fans can get $5 off the regular price of ballpark tours during the month of February. The 2-hour Major League Clubhouse Tour includes the Reds clubhouse, radio and TV booths, dugouts and more. Two tours are available each Saturday through March.

The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is located next to Great American Ball Park and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to www.redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line. Tickets purchased for each day are valid for all games on that day.

Send local sports news and team scores to XDGsports@xeniagazette.com.

