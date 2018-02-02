Xenia hosts spring tryouts

XENIA — Tryouts are soon beginning for Xenia spring sports.

There will be individual spring team meetings for baseball and softball at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 at Xenia High School Auditorium.

Tryouts for XHS baseball will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 19-21. For more information contact Head Coach Barry Claus 937-372-9937 or email bclaus@xenia.k12.oh.us. High school baseball practice starts Feb. 19.

XHS softball tryouts will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 19-21. For more information contact Head Coach John Miner by email at jminer1@yahoo.com.

Players should bring clothes for inside and outside practices each day.

XHS track and field tryouts will be Monday, March 5. A team meeting will be scheduled at a future date. Practices will be held from 3-5 p.m. at Doug Adams Stadium. For students who don’t have transportation, there will be a bus to shuttle athletes to Doug Adams. Plan on practicing outside every day. Head Coach Matt Bartley can be contacted by email at mbartley@xenia.k12.oh.us.

The high school boys tennis team will host tryouts and practice 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, March 5. Contact Head Coach Steve Cukovecki by email at steve_cukovecki@wilmington.edu for more information.

Warner Middle School baseball tryouts and practice begins 2:45-4:45 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Feb. 20-22. Contact Head Coach Joe Swanson at his email: jswanson@xenia.k12.oh.us.

Warner Middle School Softball tryouts and practice run from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. Contact Head Coach Marcus Fails can be reached at mfailsmd3@gmail.com for more information.

Warner Middle School Track will host tryouts and practice from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, March 5. Contact Head Coach Sean Wakefield by email at seanwakefield76@gmail.com for more information.

All student athletes must have all of their paperwork completed and turned in before tryouts.