Members of the Yellow Springs High School girls varsity bowling team posed for a team photo after a narrow loss to Carroll, Jan. 30 at Poelking Lanes in Dayton. According to their coach, this is the first time in school history Yellow Springs has had a girls varsity bowling team. Team members are: Sierra Ward, Zoe Clark, Stephanie Burks, Kallyn Buckenmyer, Emily Ranard and coach Matt Cole.

Members of the Yellow Springs High School girls varsity bowling team posed for a team photo after a narrow loss to Carroll, Jan. 30 at Poelking Lanes in Dayton. According to their coach, this is the first time in school history Yellow Springs has had a girls varsity bowling team. Team members are: Sierra Ward, Zoe Clark, Stephanie Burks, Kallyn Buckenmyer, Emily Ranard and coach Matt Cole. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_YellowSpringsGirlsTeam_PS.jpg Members of the Yellow Springs High School girls varsity bowling team posed for a team photo after a narrow loss to Carroll, Jan. 30 at Poelking Lanes in Dayton. According to their coach, this is the first time in school history Yellow Springs has had a girls varsity bowling team. Team members are: Sierra Ward, Zoe Clark, Stephanie Burks, Kallyn Buckenmyer, Emily Ranard and coach Matt Cole. John Bombatch | Greene County News