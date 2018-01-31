Posted on by


Members of the Yellow Springs High School girls varsity bowling team posed for a team photo after a narrow loss to Carroll, Jan. 30 at Poelking Lanes in Dayton. According to their coach, this is the first time in school history Yellow Springs has had a girls varsity bowling team. Team members are: Sierra Ward, Zoe Clark, Stephanie Burks, Kallyn Buckenmyer, Emily Ranard and coach Matt Cole.


John Bombatch | Greene County News

Members of the Yellow Springs High School girls varsity bowling team posed for a team photo after a narrow loss to Carroll, Jan. 30 at Poelking Lanes in Dayton. According to their coach, this is the first time in school history Yellow Springs has had a girls varsity bowling team. Team members are: Sierra Ward, Zoe Clark, Stephanie Burks, Kallyn Buckenmyer, Emily Ranard and coach Matt Cole.

Members of the Yellow Springs High School girls varsity bowling team posed for a team photo after a narrow loss to Carroll, Jan. 30 at Poelking Lanes in Dayton. According to their coach, this is the first time in school history Yellow Springs has had a girls varsity bowling team. Team members are: Sierra Ward, Zoe Clark, Stephanie Burks, Kallyn Buckenmyer, Emily Ranard and coach Matt Cole.
http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_YellowSpringsGirlsTeam_PS.jpgMembers of the Yellow Springs High School girls varsity bowling team posed for a team photo after a narrow loss to Carroll, Jan. 30 at Poelking Lanes in Dayton. According to their coach, this is the first time in school history Yellow Springs has had a girls varsity bowling team. Team members are: Sierra Ward, Zoe Clark, Stephanie Burks, Kallyn Buckenmyer, Emily Ranard and coach Matt Cole. John Bombatch | Greene County News

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:13 pm |    

A fresh story tyme

A fresh story tyme
5:13 pm |    

Judges, officials begin jail discussion

Judges, officials begin jail discussion
1:07 pm
Updated: 1:08 pm. |    

Man gets five years for robbing Taco Bell

Man gets five years for robbing Taco Bell