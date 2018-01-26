Beavercreek man receives national soccer award

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Commissioners recognized John Ankeney of Beavercreek, Jan. 25 for being named the 2017 U.S. Youth Soccer Administrator of the Year.

Ankeney attended the U.S. Youth Soccer Awards Gala, Jan. 20 in Philadelphia to receive his award.

According to a resolution passed by the board, Ankeney started his career in soccer administration in 1975 when he helped form the Beavercreek Soccer Administration (BSA) to give community kids the opportunity to participate in an organized soccer league.

Since then, the program has grown, reaching soccer players throughout the Miami Valley area.

BSA gives 2,500 soccer players, ages 4 to 19, the opportunity to play on 74 competitive teams and 100 recreation teams. BSA players live in over 50 different towns and cities in the Ohio South region of US Youth Soccer, according to a BSA press release.

“John has worked with a variety of soccer programs across the area to promote and foster the game. John has dedicated countless hours of his time and expertise to support the development of numerous additional soccer fields for both the community and local soccer clubs,” the release said.

Ankeney’s work also led to the development of the Ankeney Soccer Complex — 80 acres with the capacity for 22 full-sized soccer fields — located at 505 South Orchard Lane, in Beavercreek. The 2010 and 2014 Region II Championships were held there. The soccer complex is closed for the winter, but registration is open for the Spring 2018 session online.

“John is a long-time character in soccer in Greene County and beyond,” Commissioner Bob Glaser said at the regular Thursday meeting.

Commissioner Tom Koogler continued, “He is relentless in getting done what needs to be done.”

Ankeney has also coached every level of soccer — including recreation, competitive club and high school teams. He also works with adult leagues and provides soccer opportunities for disadvantaged youth.

“He’s always good-natured and energetic — the kind of guy you want to have in the program. It’s a real pleasure to be able to pass a resolution for him today,” Commissioner Alan Anderson said.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

