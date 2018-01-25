Bain scores 41 in Jackets road win

PAINESVILLE — Patrick Bain became the first Cedarville University men’s basketball player in 20 seasons to score over 40 points in a game as he poured in 41 in an 84-79 Great Midwest Athletic Conference victory at Lake Erie College.

Bain, a senior guard from Tipp City (Bethel H.S.), entered the game ranked no. 2 in the league in scoring at 20.4 points per game. His previous career-high was 35. The last Yellow Jacket to score more than 40 was John Krueger when he netted 41 versus Wilberforce on Nov. 22, 1997.

Additionally, Head Coach Pat Estepp tied former Head Coach Ray Slagle for No. 2 on the Cedarville men’s basketball all-time coaching wins list with 177.

Cedarville, 9-9 overall and 4-7 G-MAC, returns home to host Ohio Valley (W.Va.), at 4:15 p.m on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Story courtesy of Cedarville University.

