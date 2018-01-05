The Beavercreek High School wrestling team (Greene County) hoists the Battle for the County Line trophy after Thursday’s Jan. 4 win over Fairmont (Montgomery County). Since The Battle first began in 2009, Thursday’s win at Beavercreek High marks the first time that one of the two schools repeated as champions.

Beavercreek’s Gavin Bell (rightside up!) won his 145-pound match by a 15-0 technical fall over Fairmont’s Bobby Robbins.

Ian Heiland of Beavercreek (top) defeated Fairmont’s Trent Williams by an 18-3 technical fall in the 152-pound weight class.

In the 182-pound weight class, `Creek’s Reece Blackmore (top) earned a close 3-1 decision over Fairmont’s Ali Salih.

John Hammond (right) of Beavercreek won the 195-pound match with a narrow 4-3 decision over Fairmont’s Elija Woodroof.

Beavercreek’s Bradley Smith (left) claimed a 4-3 decision in the 220-pound weight division over Fairmont’s Jaeden Crowe.