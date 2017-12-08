Rams defeat Madison Plains

JAMESTOWN — Silvie Sonneman and Faith Strickle each scored 19 points to lead host Greeneview to an 83-15 girls high school basketball win over Madison Plains, Dec. 7. Greeneview is now 3-0 overall, 2-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference. The Rams will host Springfield Catholic Central at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Carroll nips Badin

RIVERSIDE — Jacob Schoening tossed a match-best 426 two-game series to lead the Carroll High School boys bowling team to a 2,413 to 2,390 win over Badin. Schoening’s second-game score of 223 was also the top game among Patriots bowlers. Badin’s Jared Berger threw the top overall game, a 227, as part of a Rams-best 407 series.

Other top Carroll scores were rolled by: Chandler Fedkow (389 series); Chase Fedkow (378 series); Adam Quintero (314 series); Ryan Vaughn (140 game); and Jackson Stanard (139 game). Carroll will host Roger Bacon for its next match at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 at Poelking Lanes Wilmington.

WSU women beat Kent State

FAIRBORN — The Wright State women’s basketball team defeated Kent State on the road Dec. 7, 72-60. WSU is now 7-2.

Chelsea Welch leads the way with 14 points. Symone Simmons had 13 rebounds. WSU shot 50 percent (10-20) from the field and 57 percent (4-7) from three. Two steals and two assists from Mackenzie Taylor.

The Raiders forced 12 turnovers on four steals and four blocks in the second quarter. Kent Stated outscored the Raiders 20-18 in the third. In the fourth, WSU shot 42 percent from the field with six threes for the game. KSU outrebounded the Raiders 35-34.

They play their final non-conference home game at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 against Cincinnati Christian.

Olson named All-American

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville’s Gabby Olson has earned a spot on the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Volleyball All-America First Team for the second consecutive year. The senior middle hitter from Gibsonia, Pa., achieved the recognition after being voted the Midwest Region Player of the Year.

Olson averaged a team-leading 3.17 kills and 1.26 blocks per set in 2017 while pacing the 17-16 Cedarville University Yellow Jackets to a spot in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament. She was named to the Conference Commissioners Division II Midwest Region Second Team and to the G-MAC First Team. CU has had at least one player selected to the NCCAA All-America squad in 19 of the last 20 years.

Schwien, Braak selected All-Americans

CEDARVILLE — John Schwien has been selected to the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Men’s Soccer All-America First Team and Derek Braak is a Third Team choice for the 2017 campaign.

It’s the 14th consecutive year that Cedarville has had at least one player achieve NCCAA All-America status. Schwien, a senior midfielder from Garnet Valley, Pa., started the first 15 games this fall for the Yellow Jackets, 9-9-1, before going to the sidelines with a season-ending injury. He scored two goals with two assists and started all 58 games during his three-year Yellow Jacket career with five goals and 13 assists. Schwien was voted to the NCCAA Midwest Region Team, the United Soccer Coaches Division II Midwest Region Second Team, and the G-MAC First Team.

Braak, a junior forward from Grand Haven, Mich., started all 14 games and led the team in scoring with 11 goals and one assist for 23 points. He was additionally named to the NCCAA Midwest Region Team and the G-MAC Second Team.

Jackets pass first G-MAC test

CEDARVILLE — WBCA Division II No. 24-ranked Cedarville placed four players in double figures and opened G-MAC play with a 75-60 victory Dec. 7 over Trevecca in the Callan Athletic Center.

The Lady Jackets, 6-1 overall, stretched their winning streak to five in a row. Regina Hochstetler finished with 15 points while Taylor Buckley came off the bench with 13. Emily Williams produced a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. Breanne Watterworth hauled in a game-high 11 boards and chipped in nine points. A 20-5 flurry over the final five minutes of the second quarter provided a 41-27 CU lead by halftime. Cedarville enjoyed a 46-23 rebounding margin and shot 52 percent from the field.

CU plays Kentucky Wesleyan at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

CU wins sixth in a row

CEDARVILLE — Patrick Bain scored all 21 of his points in the second half including the 1,000th of his career as the Cedarville University Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team began the G-MAC schedule with an 80-70 win over Trevecca, Dec. 7. Bain became the 54th member of CU’s 1,000 Point Club while leading Cedarville, 6-2, to its sixth consecutive victory.

The Yellow Jackets took the lead for good midway through the first half. The difference remained between five and 13 points the rest of the way. Demond Parker came off the bench to drill four three-pointers and total 17 points. Grant Zawadzki added 10 points. In the second half, Cedarville shot 50 percent from the field and converted 15-of-21 free throws.

The team will play Kentucky Wesleyan at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

XHS Hall of Fame ceremony Dec. 9

XENIA — David Adkins, Mike Anderson, Peanut Bottorff, John Cowens, Terry Hedges, Tom Hudson, Skip Smith, Paul Storey, Mark Wingard and the 1965 XHS cross country team will make up the 2017 class of the Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

The 2017 class marks the seventh to be inducted into the Xenia Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will take place starting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Faith Community Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive. The Xenia community is invited to attend. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 before Friday, Dec. 1 to make reservations.

Flyin’ to the Hoop

DAYTON — Xenia High will be among the area and national teams participating in the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational basketball showcase event.

The Buccaneers, led by junior Samari Curtis who is considered by the tournament as the pre-season fourth ranked junior in Ohio, are scheduled to play Olentangy Liberty at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at James S. Trent Arena, in Kettering.

Ticket information and a complete listing of the scheduled games can be found at flyintothehoop.com.

Greene County News

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.