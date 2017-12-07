Bucs tough in home tri-match

XENIA — If Thursday night’s high school wrestling tri-match with Middletown and Logan Elm is any indication, the Xenia Buccaneers can hold their own with anybody.

Or maybe it was that the three teams were pretty evenly matched.

Fifteen minutes after Logan Elm had defeated Middletown by a 51-24 team score, Xenia defeated Logan Elm by a 42-30 score. And in the late evening match between the Middies and Buccaneers, it was Middletown that had the edge in the early going. The Middies claimed wins in five of the early weight classes while Xenia had wins in two.

Xenia’s second dual match of the evening still had seven matches yet to contest as of presstime.

At 106 pounds, Xenia’s Kanden Pitman won his match against Middletown by an 11-4 decision, and 126-pounder Korissa Vanover had claimed a forfeit win.

Earlier in the evening, Pitman won over Logan Elm’s Blake Holzschuh with a 9-5 decision to go 2-0 on the night.

Tyler Bemrose won both of his matches Thursday night by pin at the 126-pound weight class, and at 132 pounds, Desmond Diggs won perhaps the closest battle of the night — a 1-point overtime win over Logan Elm’s Isaac Bennett.

Other members of the Xenia wrestling squad are: Madix O’Bryant (126 pounds); James Claypool (138); Clayton Davis (145); Stephan Shampton (170); Jayshaun Pullen (182); Jacob Stickle (220); Gabe Wilson (220) and Peyton Bartley (285).

The Buccaneers are coached by Sean Schooley.

According to the Greater Western Ohio Conference website, Xenia’s next scheduled match takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, a non-league dual match with Waynesville.

Xenia’s Tyler Bemrose puts Logan Elm’s Dylan Hartranft in a hold, during Thursday’s 126-pound match at Xenia High School. Bemrose won the match by pin with 15.1 seconds to spare in the third and final round. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_TylerBemroseLE-126Dylan_PS.jpg Xenia’s Tyler Bemrose puts Logan Elm’s Dylan Hartranft in a hold, during Thursday’s 126-pound match at Xenia High School. Bemrose won the match by pin with 15.1 seconds to spare in the third and final round. John Bombatch | Greene County News In the 106-pound match against Circleville Logan Elm, Xenia’s Kanden Pitman defeated Cole Renier by a 9-5 decision, during Thursday’s Dec. 7 tri-match at Xenia High. Middletown was the third team involved. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_KendenPitmanLE_PS.jpg In the 106-pound match against Circleville Logan Elm, Xenia’s Kanden Pitman defeated Cole Renier by a 9-5 decision, during Thursday’s Dec. 7 tri-match at Xenia High. Middletown was the third team involved. John Bombatch | Greene County News Xenia 220 pounder James Jackson puts Logan Elm’s Christian Reicheiderfer to the mat, during Thursday’s high school wrestling action at Xenia High. Jackson won the match by third-round pin. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_XHS220LE_PS.jpg Xenia 220 pounder James Jackson puts Logan Elm’s Christian Reicheiderfer to the mat, during Thursday’s high school wrestling action at Xenia High. Jackson won the match by third-round pin. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.