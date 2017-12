Wrestling in the 182-pound weight class, Beavercreek’s Reece Blackmore pins Luis Ceron, of Louisville (Ky.) Moore Traditional, in 1 minute, 8 seconds during the Elder Duals wrestling tournament, held Dec. 2 in Cincinnati.

