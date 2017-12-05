Buccaneers lose to Shawnee

XENIA — Visiting Springfield Shawnee jumped out to a 22-8 lead at halftime, for an eventual 52-29 win over Xenia’s girls basketball team on Dec.4. Xenia’s Trinity Morton-Nooks finished with 12 points in the loss. Xenia (0-3) plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 in Riverside against Stebbins.

Arrows down Skyhawks

FAIRBORN — Visiting Tecumseh limited Fairborn to eight points or less in each of the four quarters of their Dec. 4 girls high school basketball game. As a result, the Arrows flew to a 61-29 win over the Skyhawks. No individual statistics were reported. Fairborn (0-3) begins Greater Western Ohio Conference American North division action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 with a game at Trotwood-Madison.

Bulldogs defeat Jefferson

YELLOW SPRINGS — Amani Wagner scored a team-high 12 points to go with 14 rebounds, and Ayanna Madison scored 11, to lead Yellow Springs to a 46-24 home win, Dec. 4 over Jefferson Township. DeDe Cheatom led the Bulldogs in rebounding with 19.

Yellow Springs plays at Middletown Christian for a 7 p.m. contest on Thursday, Dec. 7 for their next game.

Patriots hold off ‘Burg rally

RIVERSIDE — Julia Keller tied for game-high honors with 11 points (with Miamisburg’s Kirah Pringle), and Allie Stefanek tossed in 10 points, and Carroll withstood a Vikings fourth-quarter rally to win, 40-36, on Dec. 4. Miamisburg had outscored Carroll 18-6 in the final quarter after trailing 34-18. Carroll begins Greater Catholic League Co-Ed play Wednesday, Dec. 6 when they’ll host McNicholas for a 7:30 p.m. game.

Bison rally past Carroll

RIVERSIDE — Visiting Belmont outscored Carroll 13-9 in the final quarter of their Dec. 2 game to claim a 45-41 win. Carroll (0-1) had led 35-32 after three quarters of play. Eli Ramsey led the Patriots with 13 points scored, and Matt Cogan was next with 11. Carroll hosted Miamisburg in a nonleague game Dec. 5.

No. 1 Mount Notre Dame defeats Beavercreek

CINCINNATI — Nine out of 10 Beavercreek players scored at least three points against host Mount Notre Dame, but the defending state champions were led by Gabbie Marshall’s game-high 26 points in a Dec. 2, 71-50 MND win.

Michaela Rhoades was the top scorer for Beavercreek (1-3), finishing with 10 points. The Beavers will host Springfield at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 for their next contest.

Bellbrook beaten by Bethel Bees

TIPP CITY — The boys basketball Bethel Bees beat Bellbrook, 52-40, on Dec. 4. No other game details were available. Bellbrook is now 1-1 overall after defeating Brookville on Dec. 1. The Golden Eagles play their home opener at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 against Southwestern Buckeye League, Southwestern Division foe Eaton.

LCA defeats Cedarville

XENIA — Three Legacy Christian Academy players scored in double figures to lead the Knights to a convincing 66-36 win over Cedarville, Dec. 2 in the Athletes In Action Classic, at Xenia High School. Erik Uszynski led LCA with 17 points, Keano Hammerstrom was next with 15, and Ashton Burke scored 13 in the win. Legacy played Tuesday night, Dec. 5 at Miami Valley. They’ll then host Dayton Christian for another Metro Buckeye League game at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8.

Beavers fall at home

BEAVERCREEK — Jon Alessandro and Brayden Walther each scored nine points to lead Beavercreek, but visiting Butler (2-0) claimed a 40-34 boys high school basketball win on Dec. 2 at the Ed Zink Fieldhouse. Butler’s Kort Justice led the Aviators with a game-high 15 points, while teammate Braeden Norman finished with 10.

Beavercreek’s next game is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 at Springfield.

Rams earn Sportsmanship award

WEST MILTON — The Greeneview Middle School wrestling team competed in a 16-team tournament at Milton Union on Saturday, Dec. 2. The Ram wrestlers had a strong showing despite only having eight wrestlers. The Rams scored 102.5 team points to finish fifth. Miami East was the overall champion followed by Versailles and Mechanicsburg.

Greeneview had 5 wrestlers place in their respective weight classes. Ashtan Hendricks went 2-0 with two pins and was the champion of his weight class. Rylan Hurst had three pins as he went 4-0 to become champion of his weight class. Cohen Hickman had a pin and two wins as he placed second in his weight class. Karlie Harlow went 3-1 with three pins to place third. Braxon Magulac had two wins, one by pin as he placed fourth. Payden Kibble had two wins by pin and came up just short of the placement round. Adam Cline had a win by tech fall and Ellie Harlow had a win by pin.

In addition to the individual honors the Rams earned, they also received a team trophy for Sportsmanship. The award was voted on by the opposing coaches. The wrestling team will be back in action Saturday, Dec. 9 when they travel to Tipp City.

Bethel boys top Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Caleb Scott scored 16 points but Bellbrook lost, 52-40, to Bethel Dec. 4. It was a one-point game entering the fourth quarter. Jack Campbell and Braeden Gedeon were cited for their defensive efforts.

Xenia eighth loses opener

XENIA — Warner Middle School’s eighth grade boys basketball team lost its season opener Dec. 4, 38-35, to Mad River. Ray Greene III and Kaden Richards each scored 10 points to lead the Bucs. Ayden Rose added seven, Jalin Adams six, and Dylan Alex two. The Bucs host West Carrollton Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Jackets sting Shawnee State

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University’s men’s basketball team blistered the nets with 63 percent shooting and buried Shawnee State, 106-80, in the season’s final non-conference test Dec. 2. The Yellow Jackets improved to 5-2 with their fifth straight victory – all inside the Callan Athletic Center.

Freshman Conner TenHove pumped in 23 points while Joey Morlan came off the bench with six three-pointers en route to 20 points. The outputs were career-highs for both players. Patrick Bain scored 15 points with Robert Okoro and Grant Zawadzki adding 11 apiece. The Jackets finished with a season-best .684 from beyond the arc on 13-for-19 shooting and were 15-for-18 (.833) at the charity stripe.

They will play Trevecca next at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

Bernard sets fast mark in 300

TIFFIN — Cedarville got an early start to the men’s indoor track & field season by returning to the Tiffin Alumni Open Dec. 2. The meet inside the Heminger Center was non-scoring.

Josiah Bernard finished fourth in the 300 meters in 36.76 seconds – the third-fastest mark in school history. Wade Kyser took sixth in 37.49. Samuel Harper was a winner in the 800 meters in 2:08.65 while Tommy Ansiel made his collegiate debut in the pole vault by clearing 4.57 meters for fifth place. Joshua Adkins was fifth in the high jump (1.79m) and Bryan Perschbacher was sixth in the 500 meters in 1:10.11.

The team will play next at noon Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Hillsdale Conference Crossover in Hillsdale, Mich.

Yellow Jackets begin indoor slate

TIFFIN — Samantha Bernard and Hanah Johnson both posted Yellow Jacket top-10 marks during the Cedarville University women’s team indoor track & field opener Dec. 2 at the Tiffin Alumni Open. The meet inside the Heminger Center was non-scoring.

Johnson finished fourth in the 500 meters in 1:21.49 – the fifth-fastest time in the rare event in school history. Bernard came in fourth in the 60-meter dash in 7.93 seconds which ranks No. 9 all-time at Cedarville. Bethany Putnam was the runner-up in the 800 meters in 2:32.22. In the field events, Madeline Barnes placed fifth in the pole vault (3.42 meters) and Mariah Cruise was eighth in the shot put (11.90m).

