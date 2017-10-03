HIGH SCHOOL

FHS closes with loss

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn High School Skyhawks closed out the regular season with a 5-0 loss to Sidney in girls tennis Oct. 3. Fairborn finished 6-14 overall and 3-7 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American South.

“I think it says a lot about the character of our girls that we basically graduated our entire varsity team last year and didn’t have a huge drop-off overall,” Coach Doug Coy said. “More importantly we have five strong juniors coming back and two promising freshmen to build for next year and battle for the South title again.”

Sectional preliminaries began Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. at Troy.

Skyhawks post soccer win

FAIRBORN — Lauren Thomas scored two goals and assisted on the other as Fairborn beat Trotwood-Madison, 3-0, in girls high school soccer, Oct. 2. Jodee Austin had the other goal for Fairborn (6-7), while Mikayla Baughman and Abbi Newell had the other assists.

Newell had five saves in goal.

Cedarville wins again

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville’s girls high school volleyball team won its seventh straight match, beating Leesburg Fairfield, 25-8, 25-18, 25-17, Oct. 2. Sara Beste led with 17 kills, five aces, and two digs, while Abigail Sheridan added 13 kills, four digs, and two aces. Kalley Schulz had 22 assists.

The Indians, 14-3 overall, host Springfield Catholic, Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Fairborn VB blanks Trotwood-Madison

FAIRBORN — Kayleigh Finlayson had 13 kills, nine digs, and one block to lead Fairborn to a 25-4, 25-21, 25-17 girls high school volleyball win over Trotwood-Madison, Oct. 2. Jessica Black and Sam Hart each had eight aces, while Hani Sampson and Elena North had six each.

Lacrosse clinic at BHS

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Men’s Lacrosse is sponsoring a free new player lacrosse clinic, from 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at Beavercreek High School. The clinic is open to all new male players in grades K-8. Players should bring a stick, if they have one. Registration is required. Go to www.beavercreeklacrosse.com for details and to register.

COLLEGE

WSU defeats Cleveland State, 3-1

FAIRBORN – The Wright State University women’s volleyball team defeated Cleveland State 3-1 (29-27, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23), Sept. 30.

The Raiders will next play at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 at home.

Jackets flat in KWC loss

CEDARVILLE — Kentucky Wesleyan ended Cedarville University’s 18-match Great Midwest Athletic Conference home court winning streak by posting a four-set women’s college volleyball victory on Sept. 30.

The Panthers, who are the only conference team to win in the Callan Athletic Center, took the contest 25-16, 25-20, 24-26, 25-22. The matchup was filled with tie scores (29) and lead changes (11), but it was KWC who improved to 7-11 overall and 3-4 G-MAC.

The Yellow Jackets fall to 7-10 and 5-2 G-MAC after having won their last four consecutive outings. Reigning G-MAC Player of the Year Gabby Olson piled up 14 kills, three blocks, and three service aces.

The team plays again at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 against Walsh University.

WSU women’s soccer loses, 2-1

FAIRBORN — The Wright State women’s soccer lost lost a tough Horizon League home game 2-1 to Milwaukee on Sept. 30.

The Raiders and the Panthers battled to a 0-0 tie at the end of the first half on a very back and forth, highly competitive match-up. The Raiders jumped on the board first with a goal by junior midfielder Mattie Cutts. Milwaukee quickly returned the favor to tie the match at 1-1 with a goal by Aubrey Krahn. With less than nine minutes remaining in the match, Milwaukee struck again with a goal to seal the 2-1 victory for the Panthers.

Wright State (7-6, 2-2) hosts Oakland (2-10-1, 2-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at Alumni Field.

CU women doubled up by Rams

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville University women’s tennis team dropped a 6-3 decision to Bluefield in non-conference women’s tennis action Sept. 30 at the Johnson-Murdoch Tennis Complex.

Cedarville drops to 2-3 with two more matches left in the fall season. The only points for the Jackets came via forfeit as the visitors had just four players. Laura Bowen and Kendall Heydt were credited with a win at No. 3 doubles. The other points came in singles and were awarded to No. 5 Deanna Whalen and No. 6 Olivia Ancil.

The tennis team plays at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at Indiana East.

Bluefield hands CU first setback

CEDARVILLE — Bluefield came to the Johnson-Murdoch Tennis Complex and dealt Cedarville an 8-1 loss in a non-conference men’s college tennis match, Sept. 30.

It was the first defeat of the season for the Yellow Jackets, 3-1 overall. The only point for the home team came at No. 1 doubles where Matt Brumbaugh and Jonathan Class registered an 8-5 victory. The twosome have a 4-0 record at the top doubles position. Class had the best opportunity for a singles win, but dropped a tight three-set decision at the No. 3 spot by scores of 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 1-0 (10-8).

The men’s team will play at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 against Capital University.

Spears, Lady Jackets hit All-Ohio Top 10

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville finished sixth in the 37th Annual Women’s All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championship at the Elvin R. King Cross Country Course, with Alaina Spears leading the way, Sept. 29.

Spears, a senior from Frazeysburg, placed 10th with a time of 21:52.8 in the 6,000-meter race. She was third among NCAA Division II/NAIA participants.

Dayton cruised to the overall team title with 26 points. The remainder of the first six teams included Ohio (85), Walsh (145), Akron (177), Malone (183), and Cedarville (187).

The Yellow Jackets will run at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Lewis University Conference Cross-Over meet in Romeoville, Ill.

Michalski 7th, Jackets 8th in All-Ohio

CEDARVILLE — Daniel Michalski ran to a seventh-place finish and Cedarville placed eighth overall in the 63rd Annual Men’s All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championship, Sept. 29 at the Elvin R. King Cross Country Course.

Michalski covered the 8,000 meters in 25:02.5 which was the second-fastest among NCAA Division II/NAIA competitors.

Dayton won the overall team trophy with 27 points. Akron (79) took runner-up honors and Ohio (93) was third.

The men race 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Lewis University Conference Cross-Over meet in Romeoville, Ill.

Wounded Warriors to play at WSU

FAIRBORN — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is playing two exhibition games Saturday, Oct. 14, at Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium at Wright State University.

The first game starts 1 p.m. as the Wounded Warriors take on military all-stars from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The second game starts 3:30 p.m. and and features the WWAST against all-stars from the Dayton Legends Softball Club.

All the day’s events are fundraisers for the new Fisher House being built on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center and Honor Flight – Dayton, two of the area’s most respected veterans-based organizations. Tickets are $5 and are available by sending an e-mail to dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

