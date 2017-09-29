Wildcats roll past Xenia, 55-12

XENIA — The Xenia Buccaneers scored first, but Springfield responded in a big way to claim a 55-12 win, Friday Sept. 29 at Xenia’s Doug Adams Stadium.

There was plenty of scoring in the first half.

Xenia’s standout wideout Meechi Harris took a lateral pass to the left from Buc quarterback Christian Severt for a 38-yard touchdown score. The extra-point try was blocked, however.

Xenia caught Springfield by surprise with an onside kick, recovered by Devin Hall on Springfield’s 48.

On the Bucs’ second play of the drive, Springfield responded with a diving interception by Kedric Holt.

The Wildcats marched 62 yards on just five plays, with Tavion Smoot dashing 42 yards through the left side for the score. Braeden Carey hit the extra point and the ‘Cats led, 7-6.

Springfield’s Leonard Taylor recovered a fumble on Xenia’s next possession. Seven plays later, Taylor tossed to Caleb Johnson for a 9-yard TD pass. Another Carey kick and the ‘Cats were out in front for good, 14-6.

Xenia’s Severt lobbed a 17-yard TD pass to Harris, with just over a minute left in the first quarter, but the team’s 2-point run try came up short. Springfield still was out in front, 14-12.

Then Springfield had touchdowns of 1 yard from Taylor, 21 yards on the ground from Michael Brown-Stephens, and then a 49-yard pass from Taylor to Michael Brown-Stephens. Combine those scores with three more Carey conversions, and it was 35-12 Wildcats at the half.

Springfield got a 1-yard TD score from Todd King, a 40-yard run for a score by Jeff Tolliver and a 12-yard TD pass from defensive back-turned back-up QB Holt to back-up wide receiver Tayshawn Heatly for another score in the second half.

In a show of sportsmanship and respect by both teams, the players on both teams wore neon-orange ‘Carly Strong’ long-sleeve T-shirts under their uniforms in honor of Springfield resident and Catholic Central student Carly DeLong, the daughter of Xenia High School teacher and former Bucs football coach Bob DeLong, who passed away after a battle with Leukemia last week.

Several hundred fans on both sides of the field also wore the Carly Strong shirts in support.

Score By Quarters

Springfield 14 21 20 0 — 55

Xenia 12 0 0 00 — 12

Scoring Plays

X — Meechi Harris 38 run (Kick blocked)

S — Tavion Smoot 42 run (Braeden Carey kick)

S — Caleb Johnson 9 pass from Leonard Taylor (Carey kick)

X — Harris 17 pass from Christian Severt (run failed)

S — Taylor 1 run (Carey kick)

S — Michael Brown-Stephens 21 run (Carey kick)

S — Brown-Stephens 49 pass from Taylor (Carey kick)

S — Todd King 1 run (kick failed)

S — Jeff Tolliver 40 run (Carey kick)

S — Tayshawn Heatly 12 pass from Kedric Holt (Carey kick)

