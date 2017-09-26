Fife qualifies for district golf

XENIA — Senior Frankie Fife became the first Greeneview High School girls golfer to advance to the district golf tournament, by firing a 90 in the Division-II sectional tournament Sept. 25 at WGC Golf Course. She had the low score among individual qualifiers — fifth overall — and will play in the district tournament, Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Pipestone Golf Course in Miamisburg. The top three qualify for the state tournament.

Greeneview finished fifth out of 13 teams.

Fairborn falls to Waynesville

FAIRBORN — Fairborn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in girls high school volleyball Sept. 25 but could not win another set, losing 25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 15-25, 7-15, to Waynesville.

Jessica Black had 12 digs and four blocks, while Kayleigh Finlayson and Hani Simpson each had 12 digs.

Oakwood tops Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Oakwood edged Bellbrook, 3-2, in Southwestern Buckeye League girls high school tennis Sept. 25.

The wins came from Shea Foster at second singles, 3-6, 4-3 (retired), and the first doubles team of Abby Schultz and Paige Buttery, 6-3, 6-4.

Andrea Szep lost at first singles, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, while Anika Arora lost, 7-5, 2-6, 0-6, at third singles. The second doubles team of Jessica Tschantz and Halie Leftwich lost, 2-6, 1-6.

Raiders seventh at NKU

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The Wright State University men’s golf team finished seventh at the Northern Kentucky University Fall Classic.

The Raiders were led by senior Chris Rossi who finished a career-best fourth out of 88 players. Rossi shot a two-under 69 on the final day to move up 12 spots and lead the field in par-4 scoring at three-under. Freshman Bryce Haney had his best tournament finish, placing ninth.

“We had two holes that kept us out of the top five,” said WSU coach Brian Arlinghaus. “We worked so hard all tournament to stay near the top. It’s frustrating to play well for 270 team holes, and not gain ground because of silly mistakes on two holes today.”

The Raiders travel Sunday, Oct. 1 to Cleveland State to compete at the Barrington Country Club in Aurora.

Greeneview middle school splits

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams split matches with Springfield Northeastern Sept. 25. The seventh graders won, 25-8, 25-8, while the eighth graders lost, 6-25, 19-25. Sadie Trisel had 21 points, Karlie Harlow six, Kaylie Hammond four, and Madelyn Muse and Jordan McCaslin two each in the win.

Taylor Linebaugh had three points, while Sarah Trisel, Ellie Harlow, and Ashlynn Cadwallader had two each in the loss.

Fairborn hosting food drive

FAIRBORN — Students from Fairborn and Stebbins high schools have organized a “Football for Food” campaign to help stock food pantries in the Fairborn and Riverside areas. The food drive will take place in the days leading up to the Thursday, Sept. 28 football game between the two schools.

Pep Rallies will be held at Fairborn City Schools Sept. 12-15. The event will end with Fairborn’s Homecoming Game, which will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 28. The food will be presented and financial donors will be recognized at halftime.

Wounded Warriors to play at WSU

FAIRBORN — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is playing two exhibition games Saturday, Oct. 14, at Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium at Wright State University.

The first game starts 1 p.m. as the Wounded Warriors take on military all-stars from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The second game starts 3:30 p.m. and and features the WWAST against all-stars from the Dayton Legends Softball Club.

All the day’s events are fundraisers for the new Fisher House being built on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center and Honor Flight – Dayton, two of the area’s most respected veterans-based organizations. Tickets are $5 and are available by sending an e-mail to dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Lacrosse clinic at BHS

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Men’s Lacrosse is sponsoring a free new player lacrosse clinic. The clinic will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at Beavercreek High School. The clinic is open to all new male players in grades K-8.Players should bring a stick, if they have one. Registration is required: go to www.beavercreeklacrosse.com for details and to register.

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

