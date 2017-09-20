‘Hawks top Stebbins

FAIRBORN — Fairborn used three goals from Zayne Pacifico to top Stebbins, 6-2, in Greater Western Ohio Conference boys soccer action Sept. 19. Rhees Adams, Jared Profitt, and Troy Herald all scored once. Keegan Dierker had two assists and Joe Nickel, Matt Hoffman, and Troy Herald each had one. The team limited Stebbins to eight shots.

Greeneview sweeps Triad

JAMESTOWN — Bryce Ratliff had two assists and three aces to help Greeneview beat North Lewisburg Triad, 25-14, 25-15, 25-16, in Ohio Heritage Conference volleyball, Sept. 19. Caitlin Sweat and Madyson Brittingham had eight kills each, while Ashley Schloss added six blocks for Greeneview (12-3 overall and 6-3 in the OHC).

The reserve team improved to 9-3 overall, 5-2 OHC with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-16 win.

Sidney edges Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Kayleigh Finlayson had 15 kills, 11 digs and an ace in Fairborn’s 15-25, 28-26, 13-25, 25-18, 10-15 loss to Sidney, Sept. 19. Hani Simpson added 12 digs, five kills and four aces, while Jessica Black added 12 digs, four kills and three blocks. Elena North had 21 assists, while Zuza Livosky had 13. Maddie Blandino had two blocks.

Cedarville beats West Liberty-Salem

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville improved to 8-3 overall and 6-3 in the Ohio Heritage Conference with a 25-18, 19-25, 25-13, 25-21 win over West Liberty-Salem, Sept. 19.

Sara Beste had 15 digs, 14 kills, two block assists and two aces, while Kalley Schulz had 34 assists, 10 digs, two aces and a block. Elly Coe had six kills, five digs, four aces and a block assist for the Indians, who visit North Lewisburg Triad on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Golden Eagles shutout Oakwood

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook remained undefeated with a 2-0 win over Oakwood in Southwestern Buckeye League girls soccer, Sept. 19. Audrey Spirk and Madison Geloneck each scored off assists from Lydia Travis. Bellbrook is 8-0 overall, 6-0 in the SWBL Southwestern Division.

The reserves tied, 2-2.

Cedarville outshoots Irish

SPRINGFIELD — Noah Myers and Adam Wood each shot 38 to help Cedarville beat Springfield Catholic, 166-195, in boys golf, Sept. 19 at Reid Park. Caleb Smith added 44 and Jate Bradley 46 for Cedarville, which finished 9-7 in the Ohio Heritage Conference. It’s Cedarville’s first winning conference record in at least 10 years, according to the coaching staff.

Elks top Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Zach Crampton shot 42 and Hunter Turner 47, but it wasn’t enough as Centerville beat Bellbrook, 144-190, in boys golf Sept. 19. Centerville’s Dhaivat Pandya shot a 32 to set a school record for nine holes.

Greeneview beats Dayton Christian

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview topped Dayton Christian, 193-225, in boys golf Sept. 19. Mason Witt shot 38 to lead the Rams. Eli Beekman added 50, Matt Hovan 52, Levi Bradds 53, and Tye Frost 54.

Bellbrook cruises to easy win

BELLBROOK — The Golden Eagles nearly shut out Valley View in girls tennis Sept. 19. Bellbrook lost just one game in five matches. Singles players Andrea Szep, Shea Foster, Anika Arora and the doubles team of Abby Schultz and Paige Buttery all won, 6-0, 6-0. Jessica Tschantz and Halie Leftwich won, 6-0, 6-1.

Big second half propels Jackets

CEDARVILLE — Bryce Childers scored twice and Graham Sachtleben stopped a penalty kick to highlight Cedarville’s 3-0 non-conference result over visiting California Pennsylvania College on Sept. 19. All three goals came in the second half for the Yellow Jackets, 3-4 overall.

Derek Braak converted a penalty kick in the 57th minute for his third goal of the season. His tally from the spot came after Mason Hecklinger was pulled down in the box with the Vulcans’ defender shown a straight red card. Cal Pa. had a chance to tie it 11 minutes later on a PK.

Childers cleaned up Aiden Dougherty’s rebound from close range in the 69th minute for an insurance goal. The two hooked up again four minutes later. Dougherty’s long volley from the left side was one-timed by Childers for this third goal this fall.

The team will play Ohio Dominican at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

Raider men shut out EI, 2-0

CHARLESTON, Ill. — The Wright State University men’s soccer team posted its fourth straight shutout with a 2-0 decision Sept. 19 at Eastern Illinois. The Raiders have not allowed a goal in the last 362 minutes and 35 seconds of play.

The Raiders knocked on the door but were rebuffed, registering five shots overall as WSU goalie Joel Sundell made two saves. The second 45 proved to be different as the Raiders’ A.J. Paterson picked up his fifth goal of the year from Brayden McNitt at 45:59. The teams traded shots again. The Panthers (2-3-4) out-shot WSU 11-8 overall, as Sundell made five saves for the game. Paterson, Luke Treadway and Konstantin Eder each had two shots for the Raiders in the game.

The Raiders (5-2-1 and 2-0) will come back home to play Green Bay at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

Yellow Jackets net 7-2 win

DELAWARE — Cedarville locked down its first women’s tennis victory of the season with a 7-2 non-conference decision at Ohio Wesleyan on Sept. 19.

Doubles was contested indoors with the Lady Jackets getting a couple of points. The No. 1 pairing of Liana English and Halie Hardwick (8-0) and No. 3 Laura Bowen and Meghan Gallogly (9-8) were the winners. Cedarville, 1-1 overall, dominated the singles by winning five of the matches. English went the distance at the top spot with a 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-5) result. The remaining points all came in straight sets from No. 2 Rosie Thompson, No. 33 Hardwick, No. 4 Audra Kearney, and No. 6 Olivia Ancil.

The Jackets play Franciscan University at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

Yellow Jackets move up

FINDLAY — Cedarville advanced two spots to finish eighth at the rain-plagued Great Midwest Athletic Conference Fall Invitational Sept. 19 at the Findlay Country Club.

The two-day event was limited to 27 holes, because of thunderstorms. Carter Ehms shot 75-36 — 111 to tie for ninth place among the 55 competitors on the 6,747-yard course. Freshman Isaac Wood tied for 13th at 77-35 — 112.

Other Yellow Jacket scores include: Kyle Tillinghast (81-39 — 120); Hayden James (79-43 — 122); and Jared Hoelzen (84-43 — 127). As a team, Cedarville carded a 312-153 — 465. Host Findlay won the championship with 287-149 — 436. Malone was runner-up at 296-147 — 443.

Cedarville plays again at the NCCAA Midwest Regional, Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 25-26 in Winona Lake, Ind.

Fairborn hosting food drive

FAIRBORN — Students from Fairborn and Stebbins high schools have organized a “Football for Food” campaign to help stock food pantries in the Fairborn and Riverside areas. The food drive will take place in the days leading up to the Thursday, Sept. 28 football game between the two schools.

Pep Rallies will be held at Fairborn City Schools Sept. 12-15. The event will end with Fairborn’s Homecoming Game, which will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 28. The food will be presented and financial donors will be recognized at halftime.

Wounded Warriors to play at WSU

FAIRBORN — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is playing two exhibition games Saturday, Oct. 14, at Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium at Wright State University.

The first game starts 1 p.m. as the Wounded Warriors take on military all-stars from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The second game starts 3:30 p.m. and and features the WWAST against all-stars from the Dayton Legends Softball Club.

All the day’s events are fundraisers for the new Fisher House being built on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center and Honor Flight – Dayton, two of the area’s most respected veterans-based organizations. Tickets are $5 and are available by sending an e-mail to dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

