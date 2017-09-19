Rams top Spartans

JAMESTOWN — Mady Brittingham and Maddie Johnson each had 16 digs to help Greeneview beat Waynesville, 25-16, 25-21, 14-25, 25-22, in non-league volleyball Sept. 19.

Ashley Schloss and Maddie Hines each had eight kills, while Bryce Ratliff had 18 assists. Greeneview is 11-3 overall. The reserve team won, 21-25, 25-23, 29-27 to improve to 8-3 overall.

Rams defeat Indians

JAMESTOWN — Mason Witt shot a 35 to lead Greeneview to a 176-180 win in Ohio Heritage Conference golf, Sept. 19.

Eli Beekman shot 44, Matt Hovan 48, and Levi Bradds 49.

Adam Wood shot 38 for the Indians, followed by Noah Myers (42), and Caleb Smith (48).

Xenia golfers edge Bellbrook

XENIA — Javin Galliger and Travis Newell each shot 43 and Logan Bilbery added a 45 to lead Xenia to a 181-186 win over Bellbrook, Sept. 19.

Benton Miller shot 44 for Bellbrook, while Zach Crampton and Ryan Wehner each had 47. Hunter Tuner shot 48.

Bellbrook reserves win short match

BELLBROOK — Westin Davis shot 28 to lead Bellbrook to a 124-154 win over Carlisle in a match stopped after five holes due to lightning.

David Duckro shot 29, Danny Gallagher 31 and Cameron Earley 36.

Greeneview MS wins two

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams won matches Sept. 19. The seventh graders beat North Lewisburg Triad, 25-7, 25-15, as Sadie Trisel had 26 service points. Leah Price had three and Reagan Saunders two. Kaylie Hammond had four blocks. Greeneview is 5-3 overall and in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

The eighth grade team beat Legacy Christian, 27-25, 25-19. Sarah Trisel had 11 points and 10 kills, while McKenna Reno had eight points. Claire Morris had five blocks, while Kelsey Stone had four digs. The eighth grade team is 3-6 overall.

Wounded Warriors to play at WSU

FAIRBORN — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is playing two exhibition games Saturday, Oct. 14 at Wright State University’s Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium.

The first game starts 1 p.m. as the Wounded Warriors take on military all-stars from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The second game starts 3:30 p.m. and features the WWAST against all-stars from the Dayton Legends Softball Club.

All the day’s events are fundraisers for the new Fisher House being built on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center and Honor Flight – Dayton, two of the area’s most respected veterans-based organizations.

Tickets are $5 and are available by sending an e-mail to: dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Ehms’ 75 leads CU at G-MAC Fall Invite

FINDLAY — Carter Ehms is tied for 15th place through the opening round of the G-MAC Fall Invitational at the Findlay Country Club on Sept. 18.

The junior from Pittsburgh, Pa. carded a 3-over-par 77 at the 6,747-yard, par-72 layout. Freshman Isaac Wood is tied for 24th place following a 77. Other CU scores include Hayden James, 79; Kyle Tillinghast, 81; and Jared Hoelzen, 84.

The Yellow Jackets are in 10th place at the midway point with a 312 total. Host Findlay shot 287 (1 under) to lead the 11-team field. Malone and Trevecca are both nine shots back at 296.

Klusman, Thornton honored by league

FAIRBORN — Wright State University volleyball seniors Katie Klusman and Jessie Thornton were named the Horizon League Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week on Sept. 18. These honors come on the heels of the Raiders winning the Chicago State Invitational over the weekend, going 3-0.

Klusman, an outside hitter from Cincinnati, led the Raiders this weekend in every match and overall, posting 43 kills. She had an impressive .480 hitting percentage in the 3-0 win against Southeast Missouri, when she also helped her team post its best hitting percentage of the year so far at .426. The offensive strength from Klusman this weekend helped the Raiders win the Chicago State Invitational.

Thornton, a libero from Louisville, Ky., led the Raiders with 64 digs throughout the weekend as well as posting two services aces. Thornton is Wright State’s career leader in digs, and that experience showed this weekend as she kept the Raiders in every match. Thornton posted 25 digs against Southeast Missouri, 13 digs against Louisiana, and 26 digs against host Chicago State all three-set matches. Thornton leads the Horizon League with 242 digs for a 5.26 digs/set average.

The Raiders are 6-7 overall and winners of four of their last five matches.

Philippe HL offensive player of the week

FAIRBORN — Wright State men’s soccer sophomore Alec Philippe was named the Horizon League Offensive Player of the Week today as the Raiders went 2-0 over the past week. Philippe is the second Raider to receive this award as AJ Paterson was honored on Sept. 5.

Philippe, a forward from Milwaukee, Wis., posted three assists over the two games, including a 2-0 win Sept. 16 at Horizon League foe Illinois Chicago, and a Sept. 12 1-0 win at Duquesne. Two of those assists led to game-winning goals. He finished with six shots on the week.

Fairborn, Stebbins hosting food drive

FAIRBORN — Students from Fairborn and Stebbins high schools have organized a “Football for Food” campaign to help stock food pantries in the Fairborn and Riverside areas. The food drive will take place in the days leading up to the Thursday, Sept. 28 football game between the two schools.

Pep Rallies will be held at Fairborn City Schools Sept. 12-15. The event will end with Fairborn’s Homecoming Game, which will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 28. The food will be presented and financial donors will be recognized at halftime.

