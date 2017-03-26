Central State University to host Youth Skills Football Camp on June 15th

WILBERFORCE — The annual Central State University Youth Skills Football Camp will take place Thursday, June 15 on the CSU campus. The Central State University Department of Athletics is committed to providing an exceptional camp experience for campers of all ages and skill levels. Campers will have the opportunity to learn more about the sport of football from CSU coaches & players while improving their skills. All participants are encouraged to register for the camp online at http://www.maraudersportscamps.com/index.cfm .

The camp is open to youth ages 7-15. Cost is $30 per individual. Registration deadline is June 12, but walk-up registration will be welcomed on the day of the camp.

Camp Schedule

8 a.m. — REGISTRATION/CHECK-IN

8:30 a.m. — INTRODUCTIONS

9 a.m. — DRILLS & COMPETITION

11:30 a.m. — FINAL REMARKS

12:30 p.m. — DISMISSAL