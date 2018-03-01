Feb. 5

Rachael L. York, 76 Rowland Drive, Fairborn, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 90 days, 70 suspended. House arrest for 20 days with medical appointment release. Good behavior for two years. Banned from all Walmart stores for two years.

Elizabeth A. Hicks, 1250 Carmen Ave., New Carlisle, guilty disorderly conduct, $265 fines, 30 days, 27 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Ehren L. Bush, 337 Wayne Drive, Fairborn, guilty comply with officer, $265 fines, 180 days, 170 suspended. Jail days concurrent. No future similar violations two years. Up to two years supervised community control and follow up. Good behavior for two years.

Heather D. Walker, 869 S Maple Ave., Fairborn, guilty endangering child, $265 fines, 180 days, 170 suspended. Remanded today for 10 days. Charge concurrent. Supervised community control two years. Good behavior two years. Assessment for drug/alcohol and follow-up.

Jason D. Carroll, 105 Ebony Lane, Fairborn, guilty menacing, $265 fines, 30 days, 26 suspended. Good behavior for two years.

Matthew J. McKinney, 301 Arms Drive B, Fairborn, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 175 suspended. One year operator’s license suspension. Two years no future similar violations and good behavior. Two years supervised probation.

Jayson L. Gerwig, 3887 Knollwood Drive, Dayton, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended.Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

