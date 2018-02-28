Feb. 1

David P. Morgan II, 1247 S Central Ave., Fairborn, guilty assault, $1,115 fines, 180 days, 169 suspended. Two years no future similar violations. Pay restitution. Two years supervised probation.

Amanda S. Mathews, 23 Wain Wright Drive, Dayton, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up.

Feb. 2

Crystal R. Blazer, 228 S Wittenberg Ave., Springfield, guilty petty theft, possession criminal tools, received stolen property, $3,300 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. Fine and jail suspended on condition that defendant have no new violations of law for two years. Banned from Kohl’s, Victoria Secret, Meijer, Walmart, Ollies and Bath & Body Works.

Tina M. Brown, 3510 Valencia St., Riverside, guilty unauthorized use of property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. Supervised community control two years – no fee and continue counseling. Good behavior two years.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

