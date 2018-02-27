Feb. 1

Candice R. Holder, 20 Morningview Road, South Shore, Ky., guilty possession drug instrument, $915 fines, 90 days, 90 suspended. Jail and balance of fine suspended on condition that defendant have no new violations of law for the next two years.

Keith D. Snook, 107 S. Main St., Castine, guilty OVI, $1,740 fines, 180 days, 160 suspended. Two years no future similar violations and two years supervised probation. Three years operator’s license suspension, 90-day vehicle immobilization, restricted plates and interlock.

Joshua K. Schroedel, 559 Greenlawn Ave., Dayton, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for 1 year.

Michael D. Krieger Jr., 3479 Kemp Road, Beavercreek, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program and up to two years of supervised community control.

Gerardo M. Cruz, 36 Louise St., Jeffersonville, Ind., guilty OVI, $2,840 fines, 180 days, 159 suspended. Two years no future similar violations. Assessment for alcohol and follow-up. Three years operator’s license suspension, 90-day vehicle immobilization.

Joshua R. Deer, 1165 Waving Willow Drive, Dayton, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.