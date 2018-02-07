Jan. 18

Anthony D. Gregory Jr., 1431 King Richard Pkwy, Dayton, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for 1 year.

Ryan C. Hubbard, 711 Farmbrook Drive, Dayton, guilty OVI, $565 fines, 180 days, 175 suspended. Good behavior and no future similar violations for two years. Two years supervised probation, three-day driver intervention program assessment for drug/alcohol with follow-up, 30 day alcohol monitor, one year operator’s license suspension.

Taylor D. Marquise, 166 Loretta Ave. Apt. 21, Fairborn, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program and up to two years of supervised community control.

Thomas E. Miles, 1208 Oakhill Ave., Fairborn, guilty physical control, $365 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. No future similar violations two years. Supervised community control up to two years and alcohol monitor for 30 days.

Brian K. Lugo, 1445 Meadow Lane, Yellow Springs, guilty physical control, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Shawna R. Strickland, 3081 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, guilty physical control, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Darrell J. Crouch, 4030 Lyndell Drive, Beavercreek, guilty OVI, $640 fines, 180 days, 140 suspended. Thirty days house arrest with alcohol monitor. No future similar violations three years, up to three years supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment and follow up.

Benjamin M. Rabe, 108 Dupont Way, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year and driver’s license is suspended.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

