Fairborn police reports

Jan. 19
9:21 a.m. – Theft on the 300 block of East Whittier Avenue.
9:27 a.m. – Theft on the 500 block of Osborn Avenue.
9:48 a.m. – Crash – personal injury on the 1800 block of South Maple Avenue.
10:02 a.m. – Warrant served on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.
11:52 a.m. – Disturbance on the 200 block of Lincoln Drive; arrest made.
12:20 p.m. – Disturbance on the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue.
12:29 p.m. – Theft on the 300 block of East Emerson Avenue.
1:21 p.m. – Crash – hit skip at North Broad Street and North Central Avenue.
2:08 p.m. – Crash with property damage on the 900 block of East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.
2:52 p.m. – Theft on the 700 block of Black Lane.
3:22 p.m. – Warrant served on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.
4:58 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 400 block of Wallace Drive.
5:16 p.m. – Theft on the 40 block of South Broad Street.
5:43 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 1800 block of Wilbur Avenue.
6:25 p.m. – Harassment on the 400 block of Alisha Lane.
7:15 p.m. – Warrant served on the 1800 block of Wilbur Avenue.
7:33 p.m. – Burglary on the 200 block of Landmark Ct.; K-9 Unit called into action.
7:59 p.m. – Warrant on the 800 block of North Broad Street.
9:07 p.m. – Domestic violence on the 800 block of North Broad Street; arrest made.
9:36 p.m. – Warrant served on the 200 block of West Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.
9:45 p.m. – Theft on the 300 block of West Garland Avenue.
10:12 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle on the 200 block of Orville Street.
10:45 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 600 block of East Dayton Drive.
11:21 p.m. – Theft on the 500 block of Clover Street.
11:58 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 1400 block of Anna Street.
Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.