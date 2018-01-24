Fairborn police reports

Jan. 19

9:21 a.m. – Theft on the 300 block of East Whittier Avenue.

9:27 a.m. – Theft on the 500 block of Osborn Avenue.

9:48 a.m. – Crash – personal injury on the 1800 block of South Maple Avenue.

10:02 a.m. – Warrant served on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

11:52 a.m. – Disturbance on the 200 block of Lincoln Drive; arrest made.

12:20 p.m. – Disturbance on the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue.

12:29 p.m. – Theft on the 300 block of East Emerson Avenue.

1:21 p.m. – Crash – hit skip at North Broad Street and North Central Avenue.

2:08 p.m. – Crash with property damage on the 900 block of East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

2:52 p.m. – Theft on the 700 block of Black Lane.

3:22 p.m. – Warrant served on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

4:58 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 400 block of Wallace Drive.

5:16 p.m. – Theft on the 40 block of South Broad Street.

5:43 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 1800 block of Wilbur Avenue.

6:25 p.m. – Harassment on the 400 block of Alisha Lane.

7:15 p.m. – Warrant served on the 1800 block of Wilbur Avenue.

7:33 p.m. – Burglary on the 200 block of Landmark Ct.; K-9 Unit called into action.

7:59 p.m. – Warrant on the 800 block of North Broad Street.

9:07 p.m. – Domestic violence on the 800 block of North Broad Street; arrest made.

9:36 p.m. – Warrant served on the 200 block of West Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

9:45 p.m. – Theft on the 300 block of West Garland Avenue.

10:12 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle on the 200 block of Orville Street.

10:45 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 600 block of East Dayton Drive.

11:21 p.m. – Theft on the 500 block of Clover Street.

11:58 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 1400 block of Anna Street.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.