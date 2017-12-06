Fairborn police reports

Dec. 3
1:57 a.m. – Shooting/stabbing on the 2700 block of Towne Drive.
5:06 a.m. – Civil complaint on the 200 block of Pat Lane.
9:58 a.m. – Civil complaint on the 1300 block of Hemlock Drive.
1:23 p.m. – Warrant on the 400 block of Kirkwood Drive.
2:10 p.m. – Protection order violation on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue; arrest made.
2:16 p.m. – Theft on the 100 block of Loretta Avenue.
4:30 p.m. – Harassment on the 1400 block of Wiley Avenue.
3:53 p.m. – Civil complaint on the 1000 block of Victoria Avenue.
4:33 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 200 block of State Street.
5:03 p.m. – Harassment on the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road.
7:19 p.m. – Warrant on the 1700 block of Cedar Village Ct.
7:31 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 2000 block of Triumph Drive.
8:29 p.m. – Assault on the 300 block of West Garland Avenue.
8:52 p.m. – Warrant served on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.
11:56 p.m. – Neighbor problem on the 100 block of Marchmont Drive.
Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.