Fairborn police reports

Dec. 3

1:57 a.m. – Shooting/stabbing on the 2700 block of Towne Drive.

5:06 a.m. – Civil complaint on the 200 block of Pat Lane.

9:58 a.m. – Civil complaint on the 1300 block of Hemlock Drive.

1:23 p.m. – Warrant on the 400 block of Kirkwood Drive.

2:10 p.m. – Protection order violation on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue; arrest made.

2:16 p.m. – Theft on the 100 block of Loretta Avenue.

4:30 p.m. – Harassment on the 1400 block of Wiley Avenue.

3:53 p.m. – Civil complaint on the 1000 block of Victoria Avenue.

4:33 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 200 block of State Street.

5:03 p.m. – Harassment on the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road.

7:19 p.m. – Warrant on the 1700 block of Cedar Village Ct.

7:31 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 2000 block of Triumph Drive.

8:29 p.m. – Assault on the 300 block of West Garland Avenue.

8:52 p.m. – Warrant served on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

11:56 p.m. – Neighbor problem on the 100 block of Marchmont Drive.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

