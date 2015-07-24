Fairborn Municipal Court

Greene County News Report

July 6

Sarah K. Bishop, 4856 Archmore Drive, Kettering, guilty attempt to commit offense, 30 days, 30 suspended, $265. No future similar violations for one year. Banned from the Greene and Von Maur until Jan. 23, 2016.

Michael J. McArdle, 1788 Grand Portage Trail, Beavercreek, guilty OVI/under the influence, 180 days, 157 suspended, $640. House arrest for 18 days with work release. No future similar violations for three years. Up to two years of supervised probation with drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up treatment. Granted driving privileges with restricted plates and interlock ignition device.

Denzel T. Harrington, 860 Princeton Ave., Fairborn, guilty criminal mischief, 60 days, 59 suspended, $265. Up to two years of supervised community control. Must complete anger management course. Banned from all Waffle House locations.

Anthony D. Harrington, 103 W. Goodman Drive, Fairborn, guilty assault, 180 days, 180 suspended, $265. Up to two years of supervised community control. Must complete anger management course and pay restitution in the amount of $400. Banned from Waffle House.

John W. Walker, 600 White Oak Drive, Springfield, guilty petty theft, 90 days, 89 suspended, $265. Good behavior for two years. Banned from all Wal-mart stores for two years.

Claire K. Evans, 4332 Arrowhead Trail, Enon, guilt unauthorized use of property, 30 days, 30 suspended, $265. No future similar violations for one year. Banned from Target for one year.

Lyndsey M. Maxwell, 1320 Lomeda Lane, Beavercreek, guilty sale of alcohol, 30 days, 30 suspended, $265. No future simialr violations for one year.

Tyrell A. Martin, 6445 Sherman Terrace Drive, Mason, guilty OVI/under the influence, 180 days, 177 suspended, $490. No future similar violations for two years.

Suguru Tatsuno, 5176 Gander Road W., Dayton, guilty driving under suspension, judgment suspended, $265.

Raymond L. Collins, 5831 Troy Villa Blvd., Huber Heights, guilty OVI/under the influence, 180 days, 177 suspended, $490. Must complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control with drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up treatment.

Jeffrey M. Wigginton, 90 Roselawn Drive, Xenia, guilty OVI/breath low, 90 days, 86 suspended, $540. No future similar violations for two years. Two years of supervised probation with drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up treatment. Must complete three-day driver intervention program. Operator’s license suspended for six months.

Greene County News report compiled by Jonathan Gallardo.

