FIS students nationally recognized for math skills

FAIRBORN — Led by their fourth and fifth grade math teachers, students from Fairborn Intermediate School recently competed in the semi-annual Noetic Learning Math Contest. The students are part of the gifted learners team at Fairborn Intermediate School.

Noetic Learning Math Contest is a national mathematics contest for elementary and middle school students with the goal of encouraging students’ interest in math, developing their problem solving skills and inspiring them to excel in math.

More than 33,000 students representing 772 schools across the country took part in this spring’s contest.

The following students are FIS team winners: Cornwell/Sullivan Team: Luke Kennehan; Whitt’s Whiz Kids: Matthew Wardle; Whitt’s Wonders: Ethan Martin and Henry/Spiegel Team: Ben Haskell.

The following students received National Honorable Mention. This title is awarded to approximately the top 50 percent of participating mathletes:

Luke Kennehan, Jason Gonzalez, Owen Clingner, Raine Stepp, Camdyn Crowder, Tyler Thornton, Alex Livingston, Stephen Dunn, Matthew Wardle, Collin Flores, Kenneth Bragg, Hunter Brooks, Savannah Flores, Gabe Holbrook, Christy Nolan, Ezekiel Engle, Taylor Yocum, Lily Scruggs, Phealyn Dawson, Parker Nelson, Cameron Brink, Avery DeDominici, Mackenzie Albright, Xander Weed, Jevon DeWitt, William Chen, William Lykins, Devin Lester, Hannah Schroeder, Nathan Smith, Hayden Arndts and Brooklyn Anderson.

Meanwhile, Ethan Martin, Ben Haskell and Tyler Crowder won the national honor roll title which is only awarded to approximately the top 10 percent of participating mathletes across the nation.

The contest results demonstrate the students’ problem solving skills and math talents. More detailed information about the Noetic Learning Math Contest can be found at www.noetic-learning.com/mathcontest.