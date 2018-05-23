GCCC graduates honored

Salutatorian and veterinary science senior Hailey Bowman from Beavercreek High School gives a tribute to the class.
Veterinary science instructor Dr. Kelly Rickabaugh congratulates McKenzie Burke as she receives her certificate.
Superintendent David Deskins addresses the GCCC class of 2018.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Greene County Career Center students wave to their families during the senior recognition ceremony for the class of 2018 May 22 in the Wright State Nutter Center.
